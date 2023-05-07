|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|0
|9
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.366
|Casas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.163
|a-J.Turner ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Valdez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|b-Dalbec ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|3
|5
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Harrison 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.368
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.188
|1-Guthrie pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Sosa 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Boston
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|202
|02x_6
|9
|0
a-pinch hit for Casas in the 8th. b-struck out for Valdez in the 8th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 2, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernández (7), Castellanos (13). HR_Casas (4), off Walker; Schwarber (8), off Bleier. RBIs_Casas (12), Castellanos (22), Schwarber 3 (16), Realmuto 2 (13). SB_Realmuto (5). CS_Realmuto (2), Tapia (1), Sosa (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Wong); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 1; Philadelphia 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Castellanos.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 3-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|74
|5.26
|Bleier
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|6.00
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.56
|Littell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|31
|18.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 3-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|85
|5.97
|Alvarado, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.88
|Strahm, S, 1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|3.14
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-1. IBB_off Littell (Schwarber).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:14. A_44,669 (42,901).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.