BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3015109
Verdugo rf400002.307
Yoshida dh402000.321
Tapia lf401000.239
Devers 3b300001.250
Duran cf300001.366
Casas 1b211101.163
a-J.Turner ph-1b100001.265
Valdez 2b200000.324
b-Dalbec ph-2b100001.200
Hernández ss301001.236
Wong c300001.257

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3169635
Stott 2b411001.294
T.Turner ss311011.264
Harrison 3b000000.217
Harper dh321010.368
Castellanos rf411101.304
Schwarber lf312311.188
1-Guthrie pr-lf000000.000
Realmuto c402200.281
Bohm 1b400000.269
Marsh cf300001.314
Sosa 3b-ss301000.308

Boston000010000_150
Philadelphia00020202x_690

a-pinch hit for Casas in the 8th. b-struck out for Valdez in the 8th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 2, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernández (7), Castellanos (13). HR_Casas (4), off Walker; Schwarber (8), off Bleier. RBIs_Casas (12), Castellanos (22), Schwarber 3 (16), Realmuto 2 (13). SB_Realmuto (5). CS_Realmuto (2), Tapia (1), Sosa (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Wong); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm 2). RISP_Boston 0 for 1; Philadelphia 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Castellanos.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck, L, 3-252-353314745.26
Bleier1-31110056.00
Brasier110001157.56
Littell1222203118.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 3-2631106855.97
Alvarado, H, 4110000111.88
Strahm, S, 1-1210003293.14

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-1. IBB_off Littell (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:14. A_44,669 (42,901).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you