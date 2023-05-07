|Boston
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Yoshida dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harrison 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Casas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|J.Turner ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Dalbec ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|202
|02x
|—
|6
LOB_Boston 2, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernández (7), Castellanos (13). HR_Casas (4), Schwarber (8). SB_Realmuto (5).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:14. A_44,669 (42,901).
