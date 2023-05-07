BostonPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30151Totals31696
Verdugo rf4000Stott 2b4110
Yoshida dh4020T.Turner ss3110
Tapia lf4010Harrison 3b0000
Devers 3b3000Harper dh3210
Duran cf3000Castellanos rf4111
Casas 1b2111Schwarber lf3123
J.Turner ph-1b1000Guthrie pr-lf0000
Valdez 2b2000Realmuto c4022
Dalbec ph-2b1000Bohm 1b4000
Hernández ss3010Marsh cf3000
Wong c3000Sosa 3b-ss3010

Boston0000100001
Philadelphia00020202x6

LOB_Boston 2, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernández (7), Castellanos (13). HR_Casas (4), Schwarber (8). SB_Realmuto (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Houck L,3-252-353314
Bleier1-311100
Brasier110001
Littell122220
Philadelphia
Walker W,3-2631106
Alvarado H,4110000
Strahm S,1-1210003

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:14. A_44,669 (42,901).

