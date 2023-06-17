|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|1
|10
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.177
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.260
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|0
|10
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|a-Laureano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Peterson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Díaz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Philadelphia
|110
|200
|002_6
|7
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000_1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Brown in the 9th.
E_C.Smith (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Oakland 5. 2B_Peterson (4), Ruiz (16). HR_Schwarber (19), off Sears; Realmuto (8), off Sears; Bohm (7), off Sears. RBIs_Schwarber (38), Realmuto (28), Bohm 3 (45), Ruiz (29). SB_Ruiz 2 (35). CS_Ruiz (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Sosa); Oakland 4 (Kemp, Brown, Noda, Rooker). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Oakland 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Ruiz. LIDP_Turner.
DP_Oakland 1 (Bride, Noda, Bride).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 7-3
|8
|7
|1
|1
|0
|8
|100
|4.31
|Vasquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.72
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, L, 1-4
|7
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|95
|4.24
|C.Smith
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|48
|6.75
HBP_Sears (Harrison), Walker (Peterson). WP_C.Smith.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:21. A_16,084 (46,847).
