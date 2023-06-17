PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33675110
Schwarber lf411102.177
Turner ss400000.248
Castellanos rf411001.315
Harper dh422000.295
Realmuto c411103.260
Bohm 1b412300.274
Harrison 2b300001.203
Sosa 3b400002.248
Pache cf200011.333

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32171010
Ruiz cf402100.258
Noda 1b400002.247
Rooker dh400003.256
Brown rf301002.206
a-Laureano ph100001.221
Bride 3b400001.225
Peterson 2b301001.230
Díaz ss301000.205
Langeliers c311000.213
Kemp lf301000.154

Philadelphia110200002_670
Oakland001000000_171

a-struck out for Brown in the 9th.

E_C.Smith (1). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Oakland 5. 2B_Peterson (4), Ruiz (16). HR_Schwarber (19), off Sears; Realmuto (8), off Sears; Bohm (7), off Sears. RBIs_Schwarber (38), Realmuto (28), Bohm 3 (45), Ruiz (29). SB_Ruiz 2 (35). CS_Ruiz (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Sosa); Oakland 4 (Kemp, Brown, Noda, Rooker). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Oakland 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Ruiz. LIDP_Turner.

DP_Oakland 1 (Bride, Noda, Bride).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 7-38711081004.31
Vasquez100002101.72
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, L, 1-4744407954.24
C.Smith232213486.75

HBP_Sears (Harrison), Walker (Peterson). WP_C.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:21. A_16,084 (46,847).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

