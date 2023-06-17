|Philadelphia
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Laureano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pache cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|110
|200
|002
|—
|6
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_C.Smith (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, Oakland 5. 2B_Peterson (4), Ruiz (16). HR_Schwarber (19), Realmuto (8), Bohm (7). SB_Ruiz 2 (35).
HBP_Sears (Harrison), Walker (Peterson). WP_C.Smith.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:21. A_16,084 (46,847).
