PhiladelphiaOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33675Totals32171
Schwarber lf4111Ruiz cf4021
Turner ss4000Noda 1b4000
Castellanos rf4110Rooker dh4000
Harper dh4220Brown rf3010
Realmuto c4111Laureano ph1000
Bohm 1b4123Bride 3b4000
Harrison 2b3000Peterson 2b3010
Sosa 3b4000Díaz ss3010
Pache cf2000Langeliers c3110
Kemp lf3010

Philadelphia1102000026
Oakland0010000001

E_C.Smith (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, Oakland 5. 2B_Peterson (4), Ruiz (16). HR_Schwarber (19), Realmuto (8), Bohm (7). SB_Ruiz 2 (35).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Walker W,7-3871108
Vasquez100002
Oakland
Sears L,1-4744407
C.Smith232213

HBP_Sears (Harrison), Walker (Peterson). WP_C.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:21. A_16,084 (46,847).

