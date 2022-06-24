PhiladelphiaSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34686Totals33272
Schwarber lf4122Grisham cf4110
Hoskins 1b3000Au.Nola c4020
Harper dh4110Profar lf4000
Castellanos rf4110Alfaro dh4011
Realmuto c4113Hosmer 1b4121
Gregorius ss4110Kim ss3010
Herrera cf4011Azocar rf3000
Bohm 3b4000Abrams 2b4000
Stott 2b3110Alcántara 3b3000

Philadelphia0000150006
San Diego0100000102

DP_Philadelphia 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Diego 6. 2B_Stott (4), Au.Nola (6). HR_Schwarber (20), Realmuto (4), Hosmer (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Suárez W,6-471-372223
Domínguez2-300001
Hand100000
San Diego
Musgrove L,8-1676611
Stammen210001
Hill100000

WP_Musgrove.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:38. A_40,355 (40,209).

