PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3468612
Schwarber lf412200.218
Hoskins 1b300010.248
Harper dh411001.325
Castellanos rf411001.245
Realmuto c411300.240
Gregorius ss411000.269
Herrera cf401100.236
Bohm 3b400000.252
Stott 2b311000.164

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3327224
Grisham cf411000.191
Au.Nola c402000.239
Profar lf400000.251
Alfaro dh401101.288
Hosmer 1b412101.282
Kim ss301010.231
Azocar rf300010.258
Abrams 2b400001.174
Alcántara 3b300001.161

Philadelphia000015000_680
San Diego010000010_270

LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Diego 6. 2B_Stott (4), Au.Nola (6). HR_Schwarber (20), off Musgrove; Realmuto (4), off Musgrove; Hosmer (6), off Suárez. RBIs_Herrera (17), Schwarber 2 (41), Realmuto 3 (27), Hosmer (31), Alfaro (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; San Diego 3 (Abrams 2, Hosmer). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 3; San Diego 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alfaro. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_San Diego 1 (Alcántara, Abrams, Hosmer).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, W, 6-471-372223944.23
Domínguez2-30000191.69
Hand100000142.11
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, L, 8-1676611882.12
Stammen210001273.29
Hill10000064.86

Inherited runners-scored_Domínguez 2-1. WP_Musgrove.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:38. A_40,355 (40,209).

