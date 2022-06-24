|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|1
|2
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.240
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|4
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Au.Nola c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Alfaro dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Azocar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Abrams 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Philadelphia
|000
|015
|000_6
|8
|0
|San Diego
|010
|000
|010_2
|7
|0
LOB_Philadelphia 2, San Diego 6. 2B_Stott (4), Au.Nola (6). HR_Schwarber (20), off Musgrove; Realmuto (4), off Musgrove; Hosmer (6), off Suárez. RBIs_Herrera (17), Schwarber 2 (41), Realmuto 3 (27), Hosmer (31), Alfaro (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 0; San Diego 3 (Abrams 2, Hosmer). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 3; San Diego 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Alfaro. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_San Diego 1 (Alcántara, Abrams, Hosmer).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, W, 6-4
|7
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|3
|94
|4.23
|Domínguez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.69
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.11
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 8-1
|6
|7
|6
|6
|1
|1
|88
|2.12
|Stammen
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.29
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.86
Inherited runners-scored_Domínguez 2-1. WP_Musgrove.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:38. A_40,355 (40,209).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.