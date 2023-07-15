|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|5
|7
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Machado dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|G.Sánchez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Batten 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|c-Odor ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.216
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|5
|11
|Schwarber dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.189
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Ellis 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Stott ph-2b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Sosa 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|b-Hall ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Marsh lf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|Rojas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|d-Harper ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Stubbs lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|San Diego
|030
|000
|010_4
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|13x_6
|10
|0
a-walked for Ellis in the 6th. b-struck out for Sosa in the 6th. c-flied out for Batten in the 7th. d-singled for Rojas in the 8th.
E_Odor (4). LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bogaerts (15), Marsh (17). HR_Grisham (9), off Suárez; Machado (17), off Strahm; Schwarber (23), off Martinez. RBIs_Grisham 3 (28), Machado (51), Marsh 2 (36), Schwarber 2 (51), Harper (24), Turner (33). SB_Turner 2 (21), Rojas (1), Bogaerts (10). CS_Batten (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (J.Soto 2, Machado, Odor); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 2, Rojas, Bohm, Realmuto). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Philadelphia 4 for 13.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Rojas, Ellis, Rojas).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|82
|2.71
|Wilson, H, 17
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|2.84
|Martinez, BS, 1-6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|3.92
|Hill, L, 1-3, BS, 0-3
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|24
|4.15
|Honeywell Jr.
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.46
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|97
|3.84
|Marte
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.18
|Strahm, W, 6-3
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30
|3.81
|Kimbrel, S, 15-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Honeywell Jr. 2-0, Strahm 2-0. HBP_Marte (Tatis Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:02. A_43,712 (42,901).
