San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3449457
Kim 2b503000.263
Tatis Jr. rf401002.286
J.Soto lf300021.263
Machado dh511101.260
Bogaerts ss402000.258
Cronenworth 1b400000.215
G.Sánchez c310011.197
Batten 3b111010.667
c-Odor ph-3b200001.207
Grisham cf311311.216

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals356106511
Schwarber dh512202.189
Turner ss402110.247
Castellanos rf500003.296
Bohm 3b311020.285
Realmuto c400002.246
Ellis 1b201001.238
a-Stott ph-2b120010.300
Sosa 2b201000.247
b-Hall ph-1b200002.190
Marsh lf-cf312210.277
Rojas cf300001.000
d-Harper ph111100.293
Stubbs lf000000.234

San Diego030000010_491
Philadelphia00000213x_6100

a-walked for Ellis in the 6th. b-struck out for Sosa in the 6th. c-flied out for Batten in the 7th. d-singled for Rojas in the 8th.

E_Odor (4). LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bogaerts (15), Marsh (17). HR_Grisham (9), off Suárez; Machado (17), off Strahm; Schwarber (23), off Martinez. RBIs_Grisham 3 (28), Machado (51), Marsh 2 (36), Schwarber 2 (51), Harper (24), Turner (33). SB_Turner 2 (21), Rojas (1), Bogaerts (10). CS_Batten (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (J.Soto 2, Machado, Odor); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos 2, Rojas, Bohm, Realmuto). RISP_San Diego 1 for 7; Philadelphia 4 for 13.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Rojas, Ellis, Rojas).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell530037822.71
Wilson, H, 17122211212.84
Martinez, BS, 1-6111111163.92
Hill, L, 1-3, BS, 0-31-343201244.15
Honeywell Jr.2-30000153.46
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez663333973.84
Marte2-310000165.18
Strahm, W, 6-311-321103303.81
Kimbrel, S, 15-15100021193.32

Inherited runners-scored_Honeywell Jr. 2-0, Strahm 2-0. HBP_Marte (Tatis Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:02. A_43,712 (42,901).

