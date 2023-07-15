San DiegoPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34494Totals356106
Kim 2b5030Schwarber dh5122
Tatis Jr. rf4010Turner ss4021
J.Soto lf3000Castellanos rf5000
Machado dh5111Bohm 3b3110
Bogaerts ss4020Realmuto c4000
Cronenworth 1b4000Ellis 1b2010
G.Sánchez c3100Stott ph-2b1200
Batten 3b1110Sosa 2b2010
Odor ph-3b2000Hall ph-1b2000
Grisham cf3113Marsh lf-cf3122
Rojas cf3000
Harper ph1111
Stubbs lf0000

San Diego0300000104
Philadelphia00000213x6

E_Odor (4). DP_San Diego 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bogaerts (15), Marsh (17). HR_Grisham (9), Machado (17), Schwarber (23). SB_Turner 2 (21), Rojas (1), Bogaerts (10).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Snell530037
Wilson H,17122211
Martinez BS,1-6111111
Hill L,1-3 BS,0-31-343201
Honeywell Jr.2-300001
Philadelphia
Suárez663333
Marte2-310000
Strahm W,6-311-321103
Kimbrel S,15-15100021

HBP_Marte (Tatis Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:02. A_43,712 (42,901).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

