|San Diego
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Kim 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Schwarber dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Machado dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sánchez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stott ph-2b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Batten 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sosa 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Odor ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hall ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Marsh lf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Rojas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Stubbs lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|030
|000
|010
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|13x
|—
|6
E_Odor (4). DP_San Diego 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bogaerts (15), Marsh (17). HR_Grisham (9), Machado (17), Schwarber (23). SB_Turner 2 (21), Rojas (1), Bogaerts (10).
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Marte (Tatis Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:02. A_43,712 (42,901).
