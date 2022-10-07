|Philadelphia
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|6
|5
|6
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Nootbaar rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Carlson cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stott ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Yepez ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|DeLuzio cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gorman ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Edman ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|006
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|201
|—
|3
DP_Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bohm (1). HR_Yepez (1). SF_Schwarber (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Wheeler
|6
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Alvarado
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Robertson W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Eflin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|Quintana
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hicks
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallegos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Helsley L,0-1 H,1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Pallante BS,0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
Helsley pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Wheeler (Goldschmidt), Helsley (Bohm).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, John Libka; Left, Laz Diaz.
T_3:27. A_45,911 (45,494).
