PhiladelphiaSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32656Totals31353
Schwarber lf4001Nootbaar rf-lf3010
Hoskins 1b5000Pujols dh4000
Realmuto c4110Goldschmidt 1b3000
Harper dh3100Arenado 3b4110
Castellanos rf3100Donovan 2b3000
Bohm 3b3011DeJong ss1000
Sosa pr-3b0100Carlson cf-rf2100
Segura 2b4112Dickerson lf2000
Stott ss2101Yepez ph1112
Vierling cf2010DeLuzio cf0000
Marsh ph-cf2011Gorman ph1011
Molina c4000
Edman ss-2b3010

Philadelphia0000000066
St. Louis0000002013

DP_Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bohm (1). HR_Yepez (1). SF_Schwarber (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Wheeler61-320014
Alvarado2-312210
Robertson W,1-0100002
Eflin121111
St. Louis
Quintana51-320013
Hicks2-300000
Gallegos11-300011
Helsley L,0-1 H,1114422
Pallante BS,0-12-322201

Helsley pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Wheeler (Goldschmidt), Helsley (Bohm).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, John Libka; Left, Laz Diaz.

T_3:27. A_45,911 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you