PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3265647
Schwarber lf400102.000
Hoskins 1b500002.000
Realmuto c411000.250
Harper dh310011.000
Castellanos rf310011.000
Bohm 3b301100.333
1-Sosa pr-3b010000---
Segura 2b411200.250
Stott ss210120.000
Vierling cf201000.500
b-Marsh ph-cf201101.500

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3135337
Nootbaar rf-lf301011.333
Pujols dh400000.000
Goldschmidt 1b300001.000
Arenado 3b411000.250
Donovan 2b300001.000
DeJong ss100000.000
Carlson cf-rf210020.000
Dickerson lf200001.000
a-Yepez ph1112001.000
DeLuzio cf000000---
c-Gorman ph1011001.000
Molina c400002.000
Edman ss-2b301001.333

Philadelphia000000006_650
St. Louis000000201_350

a-homered for Dickerson in the 7th. b-struck out for Vierling in the 8th. c-singled for DeLuzio in the 9th.

1-ran for Bohm in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bohm (1). HR_Yepez (1), off Alvarado. RBIs_Bohm (1), Segura 2 (2), Stott (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Yepez 2 (2), Gorman (1). SF_Schwarber.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Vierling); St. Louis 2 (Molina, Goldschmidt). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Segura, Pujols. GIDP_Pujols.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler61-320014960.00
Alvarado2-3122101227.00
Robertson, W, 1-0100002150.00
Eflin121111229.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana51-320013750.00
Hicks2-300000120.00
Gallegos11-300011190.00
Helsley, L, 0-1, H, 11144223336.00
Pallante, BS, 0-12-3222012227.00

Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 1-0, Pallante 3-3. HBP_Wheeler (Goldschmidt), Helsley (Bohm).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, John Libka; Left, Laz Diaz.

T_3:27. A_45,911 (45,494).

