|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|5
|6
|4
|7
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|1-Sosa pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Stott ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.000
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Marsh ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|3
|7
|Nootbaar rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Donovan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Carlson cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Yepez ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|DeLuzio cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Gorman ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Edman ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|006_6
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|201_3
|5
|0
a-homered for Dickerson in the 7th. b-struck out for Vierling in the 8th. c-singled for DeLuzio in the 9th.
1-ran for Bohm in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bohm (1). HR_Yepez (1), off Alvarado. RBIs_Bohm (1), Segura 2 (2), Stott (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Yepez 2 (2), Gorman (1). SF_Schwarber.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Vierling); St. Louis 2 (Molina, Goldschmidt). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Segura, Pujols. GIDP_Pujols.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|96
|0.00
|Alvarado
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|27.00
|Robertson, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Eflin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|9.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|0.00
|Hicks
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Gallegos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Helsley, L, 0-1, H, 1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|33
|36.00
|Pallante, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored_Helsley 1-0, Pallante 3-3. HBP_Wheeler (Goldschmidt), Helsley (Bohm).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, John Libka; Left, Laz Diaz.
T_3:27. A_45,911 (45,494).
