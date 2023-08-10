|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|2
|10
|2
|1
|13
|Abrams ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Thomas rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Meneses dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Alu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Rutherford lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Garrett ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Call cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|9
|4
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.182
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Harper 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Castro 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Castellanos dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Stott 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.246
|Wilson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|b-Cave ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Rojas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Washington
|000
|001
|010_2
|10
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|40x_6
|6
|1
a-struck out for Rutherford in the 6th. b-walked for Wilson in the 6th.
E_Abrams (15), Smith (6), Corbin (2), Wilson (1). LOB_Washington 10, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Thomas (29), Vargas 2 (9), Abrams (22), Bohm (21), Rojas (4). HR_Turner (12), off Machado; Castellanos (20), off La Sorsa; Realmuto (14), off La Sorsa. RBIs_Vargas 2 (20), Turner 2 (42), Castellanos 2 (72), Realmuto 2 (46). SB_Stott (22), Abrams (28). CS_Realmuto (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 9 (Smith, Garrett 4, Meneses 2, Rutherford 2); Philadelphia 4 (Rojas 2, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP_Washington 2 for 15; Philadelphia 0 for 8.
GIDP_Stott.
DP_Washington 1 (Alu, Abrams, Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2
|87
|4.85
|Machado, L, 3-1, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|6.75
|La Sorsa
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|36
|7.53
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.40
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|105
|4.49
|Strahm, W, 8-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.49
|Domínguez, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.13
|Marte
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|5.13
|Kimbrel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-1, La Sorsa 2-0, Strahm 2-1. HBP_La Sorsa (Stott).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:08. A_30,113 (42,901).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.