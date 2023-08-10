WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals382102113
Abrams ss502001.260
Thomas rf501002.283
Meneses dh522001.280
Ruiz c302010.248
Smith 1b401002.266
Vargas 3b402201.248
Alu 2b400002.220
Rutherford lf200001.000
a-Garrett ph-lf200002.249
Call cf400001.202

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3066694
Schwarber lf300022.182
Bohm 3b-1b401010.293
Harper 1b100010.293
Castro 3b210011.000
Castellanos dh511200.276
Stott 2b320000.300
Turner ss411200.243
Realmuto c212220.246
Wilson rf100010.500
b-Cave ph-rf100010.216
Rojas cf401001.316

Washington000001010_2103
Philadelphia00000240x_661

a-struck out for Rutherford in the 6th. b-walked for Wilson in the 6th.

E_Abrams (15), Smith (6), Corbin (2), Wilson (1). LOB_Washington 10, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Thomas (29), Vargas 2 (9), Abrams (22), Bohm (21), Rojas (4). HR_Turner (12), off Machado; Castellanos (20), off La Sorsa; Realmuto (14), off La Sorsa. RBIs_Vargas 2 (20), Turner 2 (42), Castellanos 2 (72), Realmuto 2 (46). SB_Stott (22), Abrams (28). CS_Realmuto (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 9 (Smith, Garrett 4, Meneses 2, Rutherford 2); Philadelphia 4 (Rojas 2, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP_Washington 2 for 15; Philadelphia 0 for 8.

GIDP_Stott.

DP_Washington 1 (Alu, Abrams, Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin511072874.85
Machado, L, 3-1, BS, 0-11-321110136.75
La Sorsa12-334412367.53
Ferrer10000094.40
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola5511161054.49
Strahm, W, 8-3110002133.49
Domínguez, H, 1210000184.13
Marte131103245.13
Kimbrel110001163.24

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-1, La Sorsa 2-0, Strahm 2-1. HBP_La Sorsa (Stott).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:08. A_30,113 (42,901).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you