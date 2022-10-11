PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36712729
Schwarber lf500001.000
Marsh cf000000---
Hoskins 1b511002.200
Realmuto c521003.200
Harper dh3130101.000
Castellanos rf513300.600
Bohm 3b401201.250
Segura 2b412101.500
Vierling cf-lf300001.000
Sosa ss211110.500

AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35696712
Acuña Jr. rf413010.750
Swanson ss511004.200
Riley 3b400013.000
Olson 1b322320.667
Contreras dh411011.250
d'Arnaud c512301.400
Arcia 2b200021.000
Harris II cf400000.000
Grossman lf200001.000
a-Grissom ph100001.000
Rosario lf000000---
b-Ozuna ph-lf100000.000

Philadelphia202210000_7120
Atlanta010020003_691

a-struck out for Grossman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Rosario in the 8th.

E_Fried (). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR_d'Arnaud (1), off Suárez; Olson (1), off Eflin. RBIs_Castellanos 3 (3), Bohm 2 (2), Segura (1), Sosa (1), d'Arnaud 3 (3), Olson 3 (3). SF_Bohm, Sosa. S_Harper, Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Hoskins, Segura, Vierling, Bohm); Atlanta 4 (Swanson, d'Arnaud 2, Grissom). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 12; Atlanta 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Schwarber, Harris II. GIDP_Contreras.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Hoskins).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez31-331155862.70
Bellatti2-310001170.00
Brogdon1-3222202454.00
Hand, H, 12-30000190.00
Domínguez, W, 1-0200003180.00
Alvarado100001110.00
Eflin1333011827.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, L, 0-131-3864126110.80
Chavez11-321112256.75
Lee110002120.00
McHugh11-300001100.00
Stephens210002270.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-0, Hand 2-0, Chavez 2-2, McHugh 1-0. IBB_off Chavez (Harper).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater; Right, Ryan Blakney; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:48. A_42,641 (41,084).

