|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|2
|9
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marsh cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.600
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Vierling cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sosa ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|7
|12
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.750
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.667
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.400
|Arcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Grissom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rosario lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Ozuna ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|202
|210
|000_7
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|003_6
|9
|1
a-struck out for Grossman in the 5th. b-grounded out for Rosario in the 8th.
E_Fried (). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR_d'Arnaud (1), off Suárez; Olson (1), off Eflin. RBIs_Castellanos 3 (3), Bohm 2 (2), Segura (1), Sosa (1), d'Arnaud 3 (3), Olson 3 (3). SF_Bohm, Sosa. S_Harper, Vierling.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Hoskins, Segura, Vierling, Bohm); Atlanta 4 (Swanson, d'Arnaud 2, Grissom). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 12; Atlanta 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Schwarber, Harris II. GIDP_Contreras.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|86
|2.70
|Bellatti
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Brogdon
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|24
|54.00
|Hand, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Domínguez, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Eflin
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|18
|27.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|8
|6
|4
|1
|2
|61
|10.80
|Chavez
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|6.75
|Lee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|McHugh
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Stephens
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-0, Hand 2-0, Chavez 2-2, McHugh 1-0. IBB_off Chavez (Harper).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater; Right, Ryan Blakney; Left, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:48. A_42,641 (41,084).
