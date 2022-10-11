PhiladelphiaAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals367127Totals35696
Schwarber lf5000Acuña Jr. rf4130
Marsh cf0000Swanson ss5110
Hoskins 1b5110Riley 3b4000
Realmuto c5210Olson 1b3223
Harper dh3130Contreras dh4110
Castellanos rf5133d'Arnaud c5123
Bohm 3b4012Arcia 2b2000
Segura 2b4121Harris II cf4000
Vierling cf-lf3000Grossman lf2000
Sosa ss2111Grissom ph1000
Rosario lf0000
Ozuna ph-lf1000

Philadelphia2022100007
Atlanta0100200036

E_Fried (). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR_d'Arnaud (1), Olson (1). SF_Bohm (1), Sosa (1). S_Harper (1), Vierling (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Suárez31-331155
Bellatti2-310001
Brogdon1-322220
Hand H,12-300001
Domínguez W,1-0200003
Alvarado100001
Eflin133301
Atlanta
Fried L,0-131-386412
Chavez11-321112
Lee110002
McHugh11-300001
Stephens210002

Lee pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater; Right, Ryan Blakney; Left, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:48. A_42,641 (41,084).

