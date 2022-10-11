|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Marsh cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Arcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Grissom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|202
|210
|000
|—
|7
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|003
|—
|6
E_Fried (). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR_d'Arnaud (1), Olson (1). SF_Bohm (1), Sosa (1). S_Harper (1), Vierling (1).
|3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8
|6
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Lee pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater; Right, Ryan Blakney; Left, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:48. A_42,641 (41,084).
