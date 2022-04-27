|Colorado
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|12
|3
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|7
|Joe lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Trejo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Camargo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Colorado
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|112
|001
|20x
|—
|7
DP_Colorado 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Díaz (4), Gregorius (4). 3B_Harper (1), Stubbs (1). HR_Cron (7), Herrera (2). SB_Castellanos (1), Harper (3). SF_Herrera (1), Gregorius (1).
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:20. A_20,127 (42,792).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.