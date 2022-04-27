ColoradoPhiladelphia
Joe lf5011Herrera cf4112
Blackmon dh5010Hoskins 1b5000
Grichuk rf4021Harper dh4230
Cron 1b4111Castellanos rf3121
Díaz c4020Schwarber lf3000
Daza cf3000Quinn lf0000
McMahon 3b4010Bohm 3b4121
Iglesias ss4140Gregorius ss3122
Trejo 2b3100Camargo 2b3100
Stubbs c4021

Colorado0020010003
Philadelphia11200120x7

DP_Colorado 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Díaz (4), Gregorius (4). 3B_Harper (1), Stubbs (1). HR_Cron (7), Herrera (2). SB_Castellanos (1), Harper (3). SF_Herrera (1), Gregorius (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Feltner L,0-1574427
Estévez121100
Stephenson132210
Bard100002
Philadelphia
Suárez W,2-0673313
Alvarado H,21-320001
Domínguez H,42-300000
Familia2-320011
Hand H,21-300001
Knebel110001

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:20. A_20,127 (42,792).

