ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36312327
Joe lf501100.290
Blackmon dh501000.274
Grichuk rf402101.354
Cron 1b411100.282
Díaz c402001.255
Daza cf300010.368
McMahon 3b401003.237
Iglesias ss414000.340
Trejo 2b310012.261

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33712739
Herrera cf411201.357
Hoskins 1b500003.215
Harper dh423001.274
Castellanos rf312110.329
Schwarber lf300012.164
Quinn lf000000.000
Bohm 3b412101.333
Gregorius ss312200.341
Camargo 2b310010.269
Stubbs c402101.400

Colorado002001000_3120
Philadelphia11200120x_7120

LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Díaz (4), Gregorius (4). 3B_Harper (1), Stubbs (1). HR_Cron (7), off Suárez; Herrera (2), off Feltner. RBIs_Joe (7), Grichuk (10), Cron (18), Herrera 2 (5), Castellanos (11), Gregorius 2 (6), Stubbs (1), Bohm (12). SB_Castellanos (1), Harper (3). SF_Herrera, Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Cron, Daza); Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins, Herrera, Bohm 2, Camargo 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Joe, Trejo, Schwarber.

DP_Colorado 1 (Cron, Iglesias, Cron); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Camargo, Hoskins; Gregorius, Camargo, Hoskins).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, L, 0-1574427847.20
Estévez121100222.84
Stephenson132210286.00
Bard100002152.57
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, W, 2-0673313974.42
Alvarado, H, 21-320001104.50
Domínguez, H, 42-30000063.52
Familia2-320011204.05
Hand, H, 21-30000140.00
Knebel110001141.12

Inherited runners-scored_Domínguez 2-0, Hand 3-0. IBB_off Stephenson (Schwarber). PB_Díaz (1).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:20. A_20,127 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you