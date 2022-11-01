HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3205037
Altuve 2b400000.308
Peña ss301010.250
Alvarez lf400001.091
Bregman 3b300010.182
Tucker rf400001.250
Gurriel 1b401000.250
Hensley dh301002.333
a-Mancini ph100000.000
McCormick cf301012.375
Maldonado c301001.222

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31777211
Schwarber lf321211.300
Hoskins 1b411102.250
Realmuto c400003.250
Harper dh411201.250
Castellanos rf401001.231
Vierling rf000000.000
Bohm 3b311110.273
Sosa 3b000000.000
Stott ss300002.000
Segura 2b300001.091
Marsh cf322100.375

Houston000000000_050
Philadelphia22003000x_770

a-flied out for Hensley in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), off McCullers Jr.; Bohm (1), off McCullers Jr.; Marsh (1), off McCullers Jr.; Schwarber (1), off McCullers Jr.; Hoskins (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Harper 2 (2), Bohm (3), Marsh (1), Schwarber 2 (2), Hoskins (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (McCormick, Altuve, Tucker); Philadelphia 2 (Marsh 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 3.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
McCullers Jr., L, 0-141-3677157814.54
Stanek2-30000270.00
Urquidy310014450.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, W, 1-0530014760.00
Brogdon110001130.00
Gibson110001150.00
Nelson100020300.00
Bellatti100001140.00

WP_Urquidy.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye.

T_3:08. A_45,712 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you