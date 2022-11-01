|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|3
|7
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|a-Mancini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.375
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|2
|11
|Schwarber lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.300
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Vierling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Sosa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Marsh cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Houston
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|220
|030
|00x_7
|7
|0
a-flied out for Hensley in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), off McCullers Jr.; Bohm (1), off McCullers Jr.; Marsh (1), off McCullers Jr.; Schwarber (1), off McCullers Jr.; Hoskins (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Harper 2 (2), Bohm (3), Marsh (1), Schwarber 2 (2), Hoskins (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (McCormick, Altuve, Tucker); Philadelphia 2 (Marsh 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 3.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|1
|5
|78
|14.54
|Stanek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.00
|Urquidy
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|45
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, W, 1-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|76
|0.00
|Brogdon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Gibson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|30
|0.00
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
WP_Urquidy.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye.
T_3:08. A_45,712 (42,792).
