|Houston
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vierling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|220
|030
|00x
|—
|7
LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Hoskins (1).
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Urquidy.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye.
T_3:08. A_45,712 (42,792).
