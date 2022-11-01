HoustonPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32050Totals31777
Altuve 2b4000Schwarber lf3212
Peña ss3010Hoskins 1b4111
Alvarez lf4000Realmuto c4000
Bregman 3b3000Harper dh4112
Tucker rf4000Castellanos rf4010
Gurriel 1b4010Vierling rf0000
Hensley dh3010Bohm 3b3111
Mancini ph1000Sosa 3b0000
McCormick cf3010Stott ss3000
Maldonado c3010Segura 2b3000
Marsh cf3221

Houston0000000000
Philadelphia22003000x7

LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Hoskins (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
McCullers Jr. L,0-141-367715
Stanek2-300002
Urquidy310014
Philadelphia
Suárez W,1-0530014
Brogdon110001
Gibson110001
Nelson100020
Bellatti100001

WP_Urquidy.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye.

T_3:08. A_45,712 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you