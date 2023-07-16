San DiegoPhiladelphia
Totals42676Totals417107
Kim 2b6221Schwarber lf5112
J.Soto lf4001Turner ss5110
Machado 3b3100Harper dh5121
Bogaerts ss4111Realmuto c4112
Cronenworth 1b3000Stott 2b5121
Tatis Jr. ph-rf2012Marsh rf4020
G.Sánchez c5000Ellis 3b2001
Carpenter dh5110Bohm ph-3b2010
Batten pr-dh0000Hall 1b4000
Dixon rf-1b4000Castellanos ph1000
Odor ph-1b1000Sosa 3b0100
Grisham cf5121Rojas cf4100

San Diego1001100201006
Philadelphia0000140001017

E_Hall (2). DP_San Diego 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Grisham 2 (24), Carpenter (11), Kim (13), Harper (16), Realmuto (21). 3B_Marsh (5). HR_Kim (11), Bogaerts (11), Stott (8), Schwarber (25). SF_J.Soto (4), Schwarber (1). S_Rojas (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Lugo51-375505
Cosgrove12-310024
Martinez200001
Hader BS,22-26111001
Hill L,1-412-311000
Philadelphia
Wheeler753307
G.Soto BS,1-22-322220
Marte1-300000
Kimbrel100001
Strahm101011
Hoffman W,3-1200001

HBP_Hader (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:30. A_37,204 (42,901).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

