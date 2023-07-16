|San Diego
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|41
|7
|10
|7
|Kim 2b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Tatis Jr. ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Marsh rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|G.Sánchez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Carpenter dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bohm ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Batten pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hall 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Rojas cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|San Diego
|100
|110
|020
|—
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|014
|000
|—
|7
E_Hall (2). DP_San Diego 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Grisham 2 (24), Carpenter (11), Kim (13), Harper (16), Realmuto (21). 3B_Marsh (5). HR_Kim (11), Bogaerts (11), Stott (8), Schwarber (25). SF_J.Soto (4), Schwarber (1). S_Rojas (1).
|5
|7
|5
|5
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5
|3
|3
|0
|7
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hader (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:30. A_37,204 (42,901).
