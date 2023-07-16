San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals42676310
Kim 2b622102.262
J.Soto lf400101.262
Machado 3b310020.256
Bogaerts ss411111.258
Cronenworth 1b300000.212
a-Tatis Jr. ph-rf201200.285
G.Sánchez c500001.189
Carpenter dh511001.174
1-Batten pr-dh000000.500
Dixon rf-1b400003.203
d-Odor ph-1b100001.210
Grisham cf512100.219

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals417107211
Schwarber lf511203.189
Turner ss511002.249
Harper dh512101.300
Realmuto c411200.246
Stott 2b512100.303
Marsh rf402010.280
Ellis 3b200111.217
b-Bohm ph-3b-1b201000.282
Hall 1b400002.174
c-Castellanos ph100000.291
Sosa 3b010000.249
Rojas cf410002.273

San Diego100110020100_670
Philadelphia000014000101_7101

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Cronenworth in the 8th. b-flied out for Ellis in the 9th. c-grounded out for Hall in the 11th. d-struck out for Dixon in the 12th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 12th.

E_Hall (2). LOB_San Diego 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Grisham 2 (24), Carpenter (11), Kim (13), Harper (16), Realmuto (21). 3B_Marsh (5). HR_Kim (11), off Wheeler; Bogaerts (11), off Wheeler; Stott (8), off Lugo; Schwarber (25), off Lugo. RBIs_Kim (33), Bogaerts (36), Grisham (30), Tatis Jr. 2 (49), J.Soto (51), Stott (34), Schwarber 2 (56), Realmuto 2 (37), Ellis (4), Harper (26). SF_J.Soto, Schwarber. S_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (J.Soto 2, Carpenter, G.Sánchez, Kim); Philadelphia 4 (Ellis, Rojas 2, Stott). RISP_San Diego 2 for 16; Philadelphia 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Dixon, J.Soto, Tatis Jr., Grisham, Turner. GIDP_G.Sánchez, Castellanos, Hall.

DP_San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts; Bogaerts, Kim, Dixon); Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Hall).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo51-375505923.78
Cosgrove12-310024311.46
Martinez200001213.80
Hader, BS, 22-26111001181.03
Hill, L, 1-412-311000103.98
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler7533071014.04
G.Soto, BS, 1-22-322220204.89
Marte1-30000065.11
Kimbrel10000193.23
Strahm101011193.75
Hoffman, W, 3-1200001192.59

Inherited runners-scored_Cosgrove 1-1, Marte 2-0. HBP_Hader (Realmuto). PB_Realmuto (6).

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:30. A_37,204 (42,901).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

