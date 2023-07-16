|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|6
|7
|6
|3
|10
|Kim 2b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|a-Tatis Jr. ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|G.Sánchez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Carpenter dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|1-Batten pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Dixon rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|d-Odor ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|7
|10
|7
|2
|11
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.189
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Stott 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Marsh rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|b-Bohm ph-3b-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Hall 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|c-Castellanos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Sosa 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Rojas cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|San Diego
|100
|110
|020
|100_6
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|014
|000
|101_7
|10
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Cronenworth in the 8th. b-flied out for Ellis in the 9th. c-grounded out for Hall in the 11th. d-struck out for Dixon in the 12th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 12th.
E_Hall (2). LOB_San Diego 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Grisham 2 (24), Carpenter (11), Kim (13), Harper (16), Realmuto (21). 3B_Marsh (5). HR_Kim (11), off Wheeler; Bogaerts (11), off Wheeler; Stott (8), off Lugo; Schwarber (25), off Lugo. RBIs_Kim (33), Bogaerts (36), Grisham (30), Tatis Jr. 2 (49), J.Soto (51), Stott (34), Schwarber 2 (56), Realmuto 2 (37), Ellis (4), Harper (26). SF_J.Soto, Schwarber. S_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (J.Soto 2, Carpenter, G.Sánchez, Kim); Philadelphia 4 (Ellis, Rojas 2, Stott). RISP_San Diego 2 for 16; Philadelphia 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Dixon, J.Soto, Tatis Jr., Grisham, Turner. GIDP_G.Sánchez, Castellanos, Hall.
DP_San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts; Bogaerts, Kim, Dixon); Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Hall).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|5
|92
|3.78
|Cosgrove
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|31
|1.46
|Martinez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.80
|Hader, BS, 22-26
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.03
|Hill, L, 1-4
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.98
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|7
|5
|3
|3
|0
|7
|101
|4.04
|G.Soto, BS, 1-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|4.89
|Marte
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.11
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.23
|Strahm
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.75
|Hoffman, W, 3-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.59
Inherited runners-scored_Cosgrove 1-1, Marte 2-0. HBP_Hader (Realmuto). PB_Realmuto (6).
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:30. A_37,204 (42,901).
