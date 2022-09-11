WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37511529
Thomas cf502000.255
Meneses rf402201.326
Voit 1b502101.248
Cruz dh500003.235
Call lf310011.271
Abrams ss412000.241
Hernández 3b411100.250
Pineda c310013.000
Vargas 2b412100.316

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32710765
Schwarber lf411011.215
Guthrie rf000000.333
Hoskins 1b322410.252
Harper dh401111.308
Realmuto c312010.276
Bohm 3b411201.293
Stott ss300010.233
Maton 2b300011.283
Marsh cf411001.261
Vierling rf-lf412000.236

Washington001301000_5110
Philadelphia10003120x_7100

LOB_Washington 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Thomas (23), Vargas (8), Voit (2), Harper (25), Vierling (9). HR_Hoskins (28), off Ramírez; Bohm (11), off Finnegan. RBIs_Voit (13), Hernández (33), Vargas (15), Meneses 2 (22), Harper (55), Hoskins 4 (71), Bohm 2 (66). SF_Meneses, Hoskins.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Cruz 2, Voit, Call); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Maton 2, Stott). RISP_Washington 6 for 17; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Thomas 2, Bohm 2. GIDP_Marsh.

DP_Washington 1 (Voit, Abrams, Voit).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
A.Sánchez221130464.56
Weems100012226.41
Ramírez, BS, 0-1133310173.11
Harvey231102392.79
Finnegan, L, 5-4122201183.97
Espino100010184.24
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola220002443.31
C.Sánchez374412565.59
Nelson121110204.62
Alvarado, W, 4-2100001163.74
Domínguez, H, 14100001161.60
Robertson, S, 5-7100003162.76

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0, Harvey 1-0. WP_Nelson. PB_Pineda (1).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:29. A_23,802 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you