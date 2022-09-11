|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|2
|9
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Meneses rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.326
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Call lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Hernández 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Pineda c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|6
|5
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Guthrie rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.252
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Vierling rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Washington
|001
|301
|000_5
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|031
|20x_7
|10
|0
LOB_Washington 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Thomas (23), Vargas (8), Voit (2), Harper (25), Vierling (9). HR_Hoskins (28), off Ramírez; Bohm (11), off Finnegan. RBIs_Voit (13), Hernández (33), Vargas (15), Meneses 2 (22), Harper (55), Hoskins 4 (71), Bohm 2 (66). SF_Meneses, Hoskins.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Cruz 2, Voit, Call); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Maton 2, Stott). RISP_Washington 6 for 17; Philadelphia 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Thomas 2, Bohm 2. GIDP_Marsh.
DP_Washington 1 (Voit, Abrams, Voit).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Sánchez
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|46
|4.56
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|6.41
|Ramírez, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|3.11
|Harvey
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|39
|2.79
|Finnegan, L, 5-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|3.97
|Espino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.24
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|3.31
|C.Sánchez
|3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|56
|5.59
|Nelson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|4.62
|Alvarado, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.74
|Domínguez, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.60
|Robertson, S, 5-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0, Harvey 1-0. WP_Nelson. PB_Pineda (1).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:29. A_23,802 (42,792).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.