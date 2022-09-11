WashingtonPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals375115Totals327107
Thomas cf5020Schwarber lf4110
Meneses rf4022Guthrie rf0000
Voit 1b5021Hoskins 1b3224
Cruz dh5000Harper dh4011
Call lf3100Realmuto c3120
Abrams ss4120Bohm 3b4112
Hernández 3b4111Stott ss3000
Pineda c3100Maton 2b3000
Vargas 2b4121Marsh cf4110
Vierling rf-lf4120

Washington0013010005
Philadelphia10003120x7

DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Washington 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Thomas (23), Vargas (8), Voit (2), Harper (25), Vierling (9). HR_Hoskins (28), Bohm (11). SF_Meneses (2), Hoskins (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
A.Sánchez221130
Weems100012
Ramírez BS,0-1133310
Harvey231102
Finnegan L,5-4122201
Espino100010
Philadelphia
Nola220002
C.Sánchez374412
Nelson121110
Alvarado W,4-2100001
Domínguez H,14100001
Robertson S,5-7100003

Weems pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Ramírez pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:29. A_23,802 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

