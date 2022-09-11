|Washington
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Meneses rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Guthrie rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Call lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hernández 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pineda c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vierling rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Washington
|001
|301
|000
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|100
|031
|20x
|—
|7
DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Washington 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Thomas (23), Vargas (8), Voit (2), Harper (25), Vierling (9). HR_Hoskins (28), Bohm (11). SF_Meneses (2), Hoskins (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|A.Sánchez
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ramírez BS,0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Harvey
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Finnegan L,5-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Espino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C.Sánchez
|3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Nelson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarado W,4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez H,14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson S,5-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Weems pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Ramírez pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:29. A_23,802 (42,792).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.