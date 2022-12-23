AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid2235.8233-445.52424-69226-264.85671632.5
Maxey1536.4126-273.46243-10248-65.73834322.9
Harden1637.6108-249.43441-11586-99.86934321.4
Harris2734.2177-357.49662-14746-53.86846217.1
Melton2730.0120-288.41763-16719-27.70432211.9
Milton2624.8112-222.50522-6044-52.84629011.2
Niang2819.890-206.43764-15420-22.9092649.4
House2518.045-90.50019-5323-30.7671325.3
Harrell2611.546-83.5540-037-52.7121295.0
Korkmaz1712.024-62.38710-3018-25.720764.5
Tucker3028.839-95.41120-549-11.8181073.6
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Reed2610.534-62.5480-38-12.667762.9
Thybulle2612.226-64.40611-363-6.500662.5
Springer42.82-5.4000-01-2.50051.3
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM30243.31185-2507.473379-992588-720.8173337111.2
OPPONENTS30243.31176-2557.460320-983549-709.7743221107.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid361822189.91034.7690268836
Maxey646523.5664.435015304
Harden9921016.316510.335021619
Harris251421676.2762.8610353813
Melton32991314.9893.3580574711
Milton1670863.3923.547010435
Niang557622.2301.160015247
House645512.019.83606136
Harrell2545702.716.629071512
Korkmaz419231.4171.0804122
Tucker42951374.628.982018289
Lee000.021.010130
Reed3357903.512.5580221716
Thybulle823311.211.43302256
Springer123.80.020012
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM248974122240.772624.26140260425138
OPPONENTS306999130543.571323.85900214463144

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

