AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid4835.1525-987.53250-148484-563.860158433.0
Harden4536.7294-655.449130-330255-294.86797321.6
Maxey4232.7298-654.45697-248132-162.81582519.6
Harris5733.7346-692.500102-26779-92.85987315.3
Melton5828.2213-503.423123-30949-62.79059810.3
Milton5720.7192-390.49243-11277-91.8465048.8
Niang5819.4172-389.442120-29928-32.8754928.5
Harrell5012.5112-185.6050-259-85.6942835.7
House3814.857-125.45624-7530-42.7141684.4
McDaniels715.610-25.4002-58-11.727304.3
Korkmaz2510.232-78.41012-3519-29.655953.8
Tucker5926.176-176.43244-10619-22.8642153.6
Reed489.970-120.5830-420-26.7691603.3
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Thybulle4912.150-116.43121-639-12.7501302.7
Springer73.77-12.5830-03-4.750172.4
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM61242.02457-5113.481768-20051271-1527.8326953114.0
OPPONENTS61242.02442-5198.470684-19901140-1450.7866708110.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid8641450010.41964.115305317078
Harden262532796.247610.69005515427
Maxey171001172.81523.694034585
Harris522793315.81462.61150577131
Melton531822354.11532.61450968032
Milton281181462.61622.891018739
Niang171231402.4641.11090234111
Harrell60781382.831.6740163125
House859671.826.74509177
McDaniels815233.381.1130420
Korkmaz623291.218.71006153
Tucker791632424.147.81450293813
Reed61981593.314.3870302831
Lee000.021.010130
Thybulle2043631.323.565045814
Springer4371.01.170212
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM5251951247640.6151924.912440479790288
OPPONENTS5951961255641.9143923.612120406857292

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you