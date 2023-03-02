|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|48
|35.1
|525-987
|.532
|50-148
|484-563
|.860
|1584
|33.0
|Harden
|45
|36.7
|294-655
|.449
|130-330
|255-294
|.867
|973
|21.6
|Maxey
|42
|32.7
|298-654
|.456
|97-248
|132-162
|.815
|825
|19.6
|Harris
|57
|33.7
|346-692
|.500
|102-267
|79-92
|.859
|873
|15.3
|Melton
|58
|28.2
|213-503
|.423
|123-309
|49-62
|.790
|598
|10.3
|Milton
|57
|20.7
|192-390
|.492
|43-112
|77-91
|.846
|504
|8.8
|Niang
|58
|19.4
|172-389
|.442
|120-299
|28-32
|.875
|492
|8.5
|Harrell
|50
|12.5
|112-185
|.605
|0-2
|59-85
|.694
|283
|5.7
|House
|38
|14.8
|57-125
|.456
|24-75
|30-42
|.714
|168
|4.4
|McDaniels
|7
|15.6
|10-25
|.400
|2-5
|8-11
|.727
|30
|4.3
|Korkmaz
|25
|10.2
|32-78
|.410
|12-35
|19-29
|.655
|95
|3.8
|Tucker
|59
|26.1
|76-176
|.432
|44-106
|19-22
|.864
|215
|3.6
|Reed
|48
|9.9
|70-120
|.583
|0-4
|20-26
|.769
|160
|3.3
|Lee
|2
|5.0
|3-4
|.750
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Thybulle
|49
|12.1
|50-116
|.431
|21-63
|9-12
|.750
|130
|2.7
|Springer
|7
|3.7
|7-12
|.583
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|17
|2.4
|Champagnie
|2
|3.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Foster
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|61
|242.0
|2457-5113
|.481
|768-2005
|1271-1527
|.832
|6953
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|61
|242.0
|2442-5198
|.470
|684-1990
|1140-1450
|.786
|6708
|110.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|86
|414
|500
|10.4
|196
|4.1
|153
|0
|53
|170
|78
|Harden
|26
|253
|279
|6.2
|476
|10.6
|90
|0
|55
|154
|27
|Maxey
|17
|100
|117
|2.8
|152
|3.6
|94
|0
|34
|58
|5
|Harris
|52
|279
|331
|5.8
|146
|2.6
|115
|0
|57
|71
|31
|Melton
|53
|182
|235
|4.1
|153
|2.6
|145
|0
|96
|80
|32
|Milton
|28
|118
|146
|2.6
|162
|2.8
|91
|0
|18
|73
|9
|Niang
|17
|123
|140
|2.4
|64
|1.1
|109
|0
|23
|41
|11
|Harrell
|60
|78
|138
|2.8
|31
|.6
|74
|0
|16
|31
|25
|House
|8
|59
|67
|1.8
|26
|.7
|45
|0
|9
|17
|7
|McDaniels
|8
|15
|23
|3.3
|8
|1.1
|13
|0
|4
|2
|0
|Korkmaz
|6
|23
|29
|1.2
|18
|.7
|10
|0
|6
|15
|3
|Tucker
|79
|163
|242
|4.1
|47
|.8
|145
|0
|29
|38
|13
|Reed
|61
|98
|159
|3.3
|14
|.3
|87
|0
|30
|28
|31
|Lee
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Thybulle
|20
|43
|63
|1.3
|23
|.5
|65
|0
|45
|8
|14
|Springer
|4
|3
|7
|1.0
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Champagnie
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Foster
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|525
|1951
|2476
|40.6
|1519
|24.9
|1244
|0
|479
|790
|288
|OPPONENTS
|595
|1961
|2556
|41.9
|1439
|23.6
|1212
|0
|406
|857
|292
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.