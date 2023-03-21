AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid5835.0647-1186.54661-174591-691.855194633.6
Harden5336.9342-776.441149-388300-346.867113321.4
Maxey5233.2376-794.474130-312159-189.841104120.0
Harris6633.1384-771.498115-29695-109.87297814.8
Melton6828.0249-576.432145-36156-70.80069910.3
Milton6720.2214-431.49752-13087-103.8455678.5
Niang6819.2195-441.442137-34032-38.8425598.2
McDaniels1515.431-63.4923-1221-27.778865.7
Harrell5112.3112-186.6020-259-85.6942835.5
House4714.270-144.48631-8731-44.7052024.3
Korkmaz299.435-85.41213-3720-30.6671033.6
Reed5810.292-160.5750-422-29.7592063.6
Tucker6625.881-191.42446-11619-23.8262273.4
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Dedmon34.74-41.0000-00-2.00082.7
Thybulle4912.150-116.43121-639-12.7501302.7
Springer104.08-16.5000-23-4.750191.9
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM71242.52893-5946.487903-23261504-1802.8358193115.4
OPPONENTS71242.52847-6055.470811-23471336-1707.7837841110.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid10549059510.32384.1186062201102
Harden363003366.357510.810206417928
Maxey221221442.81823.5114040707
Harris633213845.81612.41340658138
Melton592242834.21792.616801148938
Milton311361672.51882.81020227711
Niang181421602.4701.01290264512
McDaniels1336493.39.6360670
Harrell60801402.731.6740163125
House871791.734.756010229
Korkmaz624301.019.71006193
Reed831172003.419.31100363541
Tucker861812674.054.81580364014
Lee000.021.010130
Dedmon0551.72.730110
Thybulle2043631.323.565045814
Springer549.94.490512
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM6152296291141.0179025.214570556909344
OPPONENTS6682248291641.1167323.614030477967335

