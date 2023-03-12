AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid5335.1586-1088.53958-161540-632.854177033.4
Harden4936.9322-718.448143-360284-325.874107121.9
Maxey4733.0340-724.470113-277151-181.83494420.1
Harris6133.2356-719.495104-27588-101.87190414.8
Melton6328.2230-538.428133-33255-68.80964810.3
Milton6220.2200-407.49147-12179-95.8325268.5
Niang6319.3186-415.448132-32129-34.8535338.5
McDaniels1216.626-53.4913-1018-23.783736.1
Harrell5112.3112-186.6020-259-85.6942835.5
House4214.365-135.48128-8130-42.7141884.5
Korkmaz2610.034-80.42513-3620-30.6671013.9
Tucker6325.879-185.42745-11319-22.8642223.5
Reed5310.179-139.5680-422-29.7591803.4
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Thybulle4912.150-116.43121-639-12.7501302.7
Springer73.77-12.5830-03-4.750172.4
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM66241.92675-5521.485840-21581406-1683.8357596115.1
OPPONENTS66241.92660-5619.473767-21811240-1587.7817327111.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid9344053310.12184.117106018585
Harden322783106.352710.89505616527
Maxey191111302.81633.5104039626
Harris573003575.91552.51210627432
Melton562022584.11682.715601038633
Milton281271552.51752.894019759
Niang171351522.4681.11200254311
McDaniels1332453.89.8350670
Harrell60801402.731.6740163125
House863711.731.75009188
Korkmaz624301.218.71006173
Tucker811692504.048.81530303813
Reed701061763.317.31000343137
Lee000.021.010130
Thybulle2043631.323.565045814
Springer4371.01.170212
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM5642113267740.6165425.113560514844305
OPPONENTS6272103273041.4156623.713140440911310

