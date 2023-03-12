|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|53
|35.1
|586-1088
|.539
|58-161
|540-632
|.854
|1770
|33.4
|Harden
|49
|36.9
|322-718
|.448
|143-360
|284-325
|.874
|1071
|21.9
|Maxey
|47
|33.0
|340-724
|.470
|113-277
|151-181
|.834
|944
|20.1
|Harris
|61
|33.2
|356-719
|.495
|104-275
|88-101
|.871
|904
|14.8
|Melton
|63
|28.2
|230-538
|.428
|133-332
|55-68
|.809
|648
|10.3
|Milton
|62
|20.2
|200-407
|.491
|47-121
|79-95
|.832
|526
|8.5
|Niang
|63
|19.3
|186-415
|.448
|132-321
|29-34
|.853
|533
|8.5
|McDaniels
|12
|16.6
|26-53
|.491
|3-10
|18-23
|.783
|73
|6.1
|Harrell
|51
|12.3
|112-186
|.602
|0-2
|59-85
|.694
|283
|5.5
|House
|42
|14.3
|65-135
|.481
|28-81
|30-42
|.714
|188
|4.5
|Korkmaz
|26
|10.0
|34-80
|.425
|13-36
|20-30
|.667
|101
|3.9
|Tucker
|63
|25.8
|79-185
|.427
|45-113
|19-22
|.864
|222
|3.5
|Reed
|53
|10.1
|79-139
|.568
|0-4
|22-29
|.759
|180
|3.4
|Lee
|2
|5.0
|3-4
|.750
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Thybulle
|49
|12.1
|50-116
|.431
|21-63
|9-12
|.750
|130
|2.7
|Springer
|7
|3.7
|7-12
|.583
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|17
|2.4
|Champagnie
|2
|3.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Foster
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|66
|241.9
|2675-5521
|.485
|840-2158
|1406-1683
|.835
|7596
|115.1
|OPPONENTS
|66
|241.9
|2660-5619
|.473
|767-2181
|1240-1587
|.781
|7327
|111.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|93
|440
|533
|10.1
|218
|4.1
|171
|0
|60
|185
|85
|Harden
|32
|278
|310
|6.3
|527
|10.8
|95
|0
|56
|165
|27
|Maxey
|19
|111
|130
|2.8
|163
|3.5
|104
|0
|39
|62
|6
|Harris
|57
|300
|357
|5.9
|155
|2.5
|121
|0
|62
|74
|32
|Melton
|56
|202
|258
|4.1
|168
|2.7
|156
|0
|103
|86
|33
|Milton
|28
|127
|155
|2.5
|175
|2.8
|94
|0
|19
|75
|9
|Niang
|17
|135
|152
|2.4
|68
|1.1
|120
|0
|25
|43
|11
|McDaniels
|13
|32
|45
|3.8
|9
|.8
|35
|0
|6
|7
|0
|Harrell
|60
|80
|140
|2.7
|31
|.6
|74
|0
|16
|31
|25
|House
|8
|63
|71
|1.7
|31
|.7
|50
|0
|9
|18
|8
|Korkmaz
|6
|24
|30
|1.2
|18
|.7
|10
|0
|6
|17
|3
|Tucker
|81
|169
|250
|4.0
|48
|.8
|153
|0
|30
|38
|13
|Reed
|70
|106
|176
|3.3
|17
|.3
|100
|0
|34
|31
|37
|Lee
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Thybulle
|20
|43
|63
|1.3
|23
|.5
|65
|0
|45
|8
|14
|Springer
|4
|3
|7
|1.0
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Champagnie
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Foster
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|564
|2113
|2677
|40.6
|1654
|25.1
|1356
|0
|514
|844
|305
|OPPONENTS
|627
|2103
|2730
|41.4
|1566
|23.7
|1314
|0
|440
|911
|310
