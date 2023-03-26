AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid6134.7673-1235.54563-185623-728.856203233.3
Harden5336.9342-776.441149-388300-346.867113321.4
Maxey5533.4405-848.478145-339165-196.842112020.4
Harris6933.2403-804.501122-308106-122.869103415.0
Melton7128.1262-607.432150-37763-78.80873710.4
Milton7020.3220-450.48953-13491-107.8505848.3
Niang7119.4200-457.438141-35338-44.8645798.2
Harrell5212.1112-187.5990-259-85.6942835.4
McDaniels1615.331-66.4703-1421-27.778865.4
House4814.372-150.48032-9031-44.7052074.3
Korkmaz328.938-89.42713-3722-32.6881113.5
Reed6110.294-163.5770-428-39.7182163.5
Tucker6925.885-201.42348-12419-23.8262373.4
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Thybulle4912.150-116.43121-639-12.7501302.7
Dedmon56.65-8.6250-10-2.000102.0
Springer133.69-21.4290-23-4.750211.6
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM74242.43004-6184.486940-24231578-1889.8358526115.2
OPPONENTS74242.42970-6319.470850-24541387-1772.7838177110.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid10851362110.22574.2190065211106
Harden363003366.357510.810206417928
Maxey221381602.91943.5120043747
Harris643374015.81752.51370658438
Melton622332954.21882.617801219339
Milton341401742.52012.91100228312
Niang181511692.4731.01350264812
Harrell61801412.731.6740163125
McDaniels1337503.19.6380681
House872801.735.759012229
Korkmaz626321.019.61106203
Reed881222103.420.31120373742
Tucker891872764.056.81680394115
Lee000.021.010130
Thybulle2043631.323.565045814
Dedmon47112.22.460133
Springer5510.84.390612
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM6382391302940.9186425.215150576946356
OPPONENTS7062346305241.2175323.7146204911004348

