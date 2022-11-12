|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|8
|34.4
|75-148
|.507
|7-27
|65-78
|.833
|222
|27.8
|Maxey
|12
|37.7
|99-219
|.452
|35-85
|42-56
|.750
|275
|22.9
|Harden
|9
|36.8
|63-143
|.441
|20-60
|52-56
|.929
|198
|22.0
|Harris
|12
|33.5
|67-144
|.465
|28-67
|15-21
|.714
|177
|14.8
|Melton
|11
|24.7
|39-92
|.424
|16-47
|5-7
|.714
|99
|9.0
|Niang
|12
|18.3
|37-78
|.474
|28-61
|6-6
|1.000
|108
|9.0
|Tucker
|12
|28.1
|26-46
|.565
|11-24
|3-4
|.750
|66
|5.5
|Harrell
|11
|11.4
|16-29
|.552
|0-0
|16-23
|.696
|48
|4.4
|House
|10
|16.7
|13-30
|.433
|6-17
|9-12
|.750
|41
|4.1
|Milton
|8
|11.5
|11-28
|.393
|1-6
|3-4
|.750
|26
|3.3
|Springer
|2
|2.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|2.5
|Korkmaz
|4
|6.0
|1-4
|.250
|1-3
|4-4
|1.000
|7
|1.8
|Thybulle
|11
|10.2
|6-20
|.300
|2-11
|1-3
|.333
|15
|1.4
|Reed
|9
|7.3
|3-11
|.273
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|6
|0.7
|TEAM
|12
|240.0
|458-995
|.460
|155-410
|222-276
|.804
|1293
|107.8
|OPPONENTS
|12
|240.0
|467-995
|.469
|125-390
|225-277
|.812
|1284
|107.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|15
|65
|80
|10.0
|27
|3.4
|26
|0
|3
|33
|9
|Maxey
|6
|37
|43
|3.6
|49
|4.1
|27
|0
|10
|25
|2
|Harden
|5
|58
|63
|7.0
|90
|10.0
|18
|0
|10
|26
|6
|Harris
|13
|62
|75
|6.2
|36
|3.0
|24
|0
|20
|11
|8
|Melton
|12
|33
|45
|4.1
|30
|2.7
|18
|0
|19
|10
|5
|Niang
|2
|22
|24
|2.0
|8
|.7
|23
|0
|4
|9
|3
|Tucker
|17
|37
|54
|4.5
|8
|.7
|31
|0
|5
|13
|7
|Harrell
|7
|16
|23
|2.1
|5
|.5
|13
|0
|4
|3
|5
|House
|4
|14
|18
|1.8
|9
|.9
|15
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Milton
|5
|13
|18
|2.2
|9
|1.1
|12
|0
|0
|11
|1
|Springer
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Korkmaz
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|3
|.8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Thybulle
|3
|9
|12
|1.1
|6
|.5
|13
|0
|7
|2
|4
|Reed
|4
|12
|16
|1.8
|1
|.1
|15
|0
|11
|3
|4
|TEAM
|95
|381
|476
|39.7
|281
|23.4
|237
|0
|97
|154
|57
|OPPONENTS
|112
|411
|523
|43.6
|287
|23.9
|242
|0
|78
|167
|61
