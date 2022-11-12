AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid834.475-148.5077-2765-78.83322227.8
Maxey1237.799-219.45235-8542-56.75027522.9
Harden936.863-143.44120-6052-56.92919822.0
Harris1233.567-144.46528-6715-21.71417714.8
Melton1124.739-92.42416-475-7.714999.0
Niang1218.337-78.47428-616-61.0001089.0
Tucker1228.126-46.56511-243-4.750665.5
Harrell1111.416-29.5520-016-23.696484.4
House1016.713-30.4336-179-12.750414.1
Milton811.511-28.3931-63-4.750263.3
Springer22.02-3.6670-01-2.50052.5
Korkmaz46.01-4.2501-34-41.00071.8
Thybulle1110.26-20.3002-111-3.333151.4
Reed97.33-11.2730-20-0.00060.7
TEAM12240.0458-995.460155-410222-276.8041293107.8
OPPONENTS12240.0467-995.469125-390225-277.8121284107.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid15658010.0273.42603339
Maxey637433.6494.127010252
Harden558637.09010.018010266
Harris1362756.2363.024020118
Melton1233454.1302.718019105
Niang222242.08.7230493
Tucker1737544.58.73105137
Harrell716232.15.5130435
House414181.89.9150462
Milton513182.291.11200111
Springer1121.00.010001
Korkmaz123.83.810020
Thybulle39121.16.5130724
Reed412161.81.11501134
TEAM9538147639.728123.423709715457
OPPONENTS11241152343.628723.924207816761

