|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|12
|35.4
|126-242
|.521
|13-48
|122-146
|.836
|387
|32.3
|Maxey
|15
|36.4
|126-273
|.462
|43-102
|48-65
|.738
|343
|22.9
|Harden
|9
|36.8
|63-143
|.441
|20-60
|52-56
|.929
|198
|22.0
|Harris
|14
|33.7
|78-169
|.462
|29-73
|21-27
|.778
|206
|14.7
|Melton
|14
|26.1
|52-121
|.430
|23-60
|7-11
|.636
|134
|9.6
|Niang
|16
|19.7
|51-108
|.472
|35-82
|12-12
|1.000
|149
|9.3
|Milton
|12
|16.1
|33-64
|.516
|5-16
|10-14
|.714
|81
|6.8
|House
|14
|19.4
|22-50
|.440
|11-29
|12-16
|.750
|67
|4.8
|Tucker
|16
|28.9
|27-49
|.551
|11-25
|3-4
|.750
|68
|4.3
|Harrell
|14
|10.2
|19-33
|.576
|0-0
|18-29
|.621
|56
|4.0
|Korkmaz
|5
|5.6
|4-8
|.500
|1-3
|5-6
|.833
|14
|2.8
|Springer
|2
|2.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|2.5
|Thybulle
|15
|11.9
|8-28
|.286
|3-17
|1-3
|.333
|20
|1.3
|Reed
|13
|8.0
|5-16
|.313
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|10
|0.8
|TEAM
|16
|240.0
|616-1307
|.471
|194-517
|312-391
|.798
|1738
|108.6
|OPPONENTS
|16
|240.0
|625-1353
|.462
|166-523
|289-372
|.777
|1705
|106.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|18
|103
|121
|10.1
|55
|4.6
|39
|0
|10
|53
|21
|Maxey
|6
|46
|52
|3.5
|66
|4.4
|35
|0
|15
|30
|4
|Harden
|5
|58
|63
|7.0
|90
|10.0
|18
|0
|10
|26
|6
|Harris
|15
|72
|87
|6.2
|40
|2.9
|30
|0
|22
|15
|8
|Melton
|17
|46
|63
|4.5
|44
|3.1
|24
|0
|24
|19
|7
|Niang
|4
|27
|31
|1.9
|11
|.7
|31
|0
|7
|13
|6
|Milton
|5
|24
|29
|2.4
|22
|1.8
|19
|0
|1
|21
|2
|House
|4
|25
|29
|2.1
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|6
|8
|4
|Tucker
|19
|51
|70
|4.4
|14
|.9
|43
|0
|9
|19
|7
|Harrell
|9
|17
|26
|1.9
|6
|.4
|17
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Korkmaz
|1
|3
|4
|.8
|3
|.6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Springer
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thybulle
|4
|16
|20
|1.3
|8
|.5
|18
|0
|13
|2
|5
|Reed
|7
|22
|29
|2.2
|4
|.3
|26
|0
|13
|3
|5
|TEAM
|115
|511
|626
|39.1
|375
|23.4
|324
|0
|134
|218
|82
|OPPONENTS
|158
|543
|701
|43.8
|380
|23.8
|321
|0
|102
|231
|76
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.