AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid1235.4126-242.52113-48122-146.83638732.3
Maxey1536.4126-273.46243-10248-65.73834322.9
Harden936.863-143.44120-6052-56.92919822.0
Harris1433.778-169.46229-7321-27.77820614.7
Melton1426.152-121.43023-607-11.6361349.6
Niang1619.751-108.47235-8212-121.0001499.3
Milton1216.133-64.5165-1610-14.714816.8
House1419.422-50.44011-2912-16.750674.8
Tucker1628.927-49.55111-253-4.750684.3
Harrell1410.219-33.5760-018-29.621564.0
Korkmaz55.64-8.5001-35-6.833142.8
Springer22.02-3.6670-01-2.50052.5
Thybulle1511.98-28.2863-171-3.333201.3
Reed138.05-16.3130-20-0.000100.8
TEAM16240.0616-1307.471194-517312-391.7981738108.6
OPPONENTS16240.0625-1353.462166-523289-372.7771705106.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid1810312110.1554.6390105321
Maxey646523.5664.435015304
Harden558637.09010.018010266
Harris1572876.2402.930022158
Melton1746634.5443.124024197
Niang427311.911.73107136
Milton524292.4221.81901212
House425292.112.9210684
Tucker1951704.414.94309197
Harrell917261.96.4170476
Korkmaz134.83.620020
Springer1121.00.010001
Thybulle416201.38.51801325
Reed722292.24.32601335
TEAM11551162639.137523.4324013421882
OPPONENTS15854370143.838023.8321010223176

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you