AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid5634.9626-1149.54560-169566-661.856187833.5
Harden5236.8340-762.446149-382299-345.867112821.7
Maxey5032.9355-757.469123-296155-185.83898819.8
Harris6432.9369-748.493109-28693-107.86994014.7
Melton6627.7236-551.428138-34356-70.80066610.1
Milton6520.3210-422.49852-12884-100.8405568.6
Niang6619.3191-429.445135-33132-38.8425498.3
McDaniels1315.928-56.5003-1120-25.800796.1
Harrell5112.3112-186.6020-259-85.6942835.5
House4513.968-140.48629-8430-42.7141954.3
Korkmaz289.735-85.41213-3720-30.6671033.7
Reed5610.186-152.5660-422-29.7591943.5
Tucker6625.881-191.42446-11619-23.8262273.4
Dedmon25.53-31.0000-00-2.00063.0
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Thybulle4912.150-116.43121-639-12.7501302.7
Springer94.08-15.5330-13-4.750192.1
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM69241.82801-5768.486878-22551467-1758.8347947115.2
OPPONENTS69241.82763-5874.470792-22831293-1658.7807611110.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid10047257210.22304.117806119597
Harden362933296.356310.810006317427
Maxey211161372.71693.4111039686
Harris603103705.81562.41300647735
Melton562162724.11732.616201048736
Milton311331642.51802.8980207610
Niang181381562.4691.01240254311
McDaniels1333463.59.7350670
Harrell60801402.731.6740163125
House867751.731.75309199
Korkmaz624301.119.71006193
Reed801141943.517.31040353541
Tucker861812674.054.81580364014
Dedmon0442.021.030100
Lee000.021.010130
Thybulle2043631.323.565045814
Springer538.93.390512
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM6002227282741.0173125.114150537883330
OPPONENTS6522181283341.1162523.613680460943323

