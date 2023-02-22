AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid4534.9496-924.53750-141447-521.858148933.1
Harden4136.4268-594.451115-296227-263.86387821.4
Maxey3832.8270-593.45589-226122-151.80875119.8
Harris5333.6325-655.49693-24971-82.86681415.4
Melton5428.5207-484.428118-29445-57.78957710.7
Milton5321.5186-375.49641-10676-89.8544899.2
Niang5519.8169-378.447119-29128-32.8754858.8
Harrell5012.5112-185.6050-259-85.6942835.7
McDaniels318.77-14.5002-31-11.000175.7
House3714.855-120.45824-7228-40.7001624.4
Korkmaz2510.232-78.41012-3519-29.655953.8
Tucker5525.768-158.43037-9216-18.8891893.4
Reed449.660-103.5830-416-22.7271363.1
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Thybulle4912.150-116.43121-639-12.7501302.7
Springer73.77-12.5830-03-4.750172.4
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM57242.22315-4795.483721-18761167-1406.8306518114.4
OPPONENTS57242.22296-4866.472639-18561065-1357.7856296110.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid8037745710.21834.114405215968
Harden222312536.244410.88404913924
Maxey17911082.81373.681032565
Harris512653166.01372.61050546729
Melton521742264.21452.71330937529
Milton271181452.71593.087018729
Niang171201372.5631.11030224011
Harrell60781382.831.6740163125
McDaniels49134.341.370100
House857651.825.74408167
Korkmaz623291.218.71006153
Tucker701432133.944.81340263613
Reed54871413.214.3820292628
Lee000.021.010130
Thybulle2043631.323.565045814
Springer4371.01.170212
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM4921819231140.5143025.111610455744267
OPPONENTS5561837239342.0135823.811260382810276

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you