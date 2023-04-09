AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid6634.6728-1328.54866-200661-771.857218333.1
Harden5836.8371-842.441161-418313-361.867121621.0
Maxey6033.6439-913.481160-369180-213.845121820.3
Harris7432.9423-845.501126-324113-129.876108514.7
Melton7727.9277-651.425157-40369-87.79378010.1
Milton7520.4233-490.47654-14597-114.8516178.2
Niang7819.4222-502.442154-38439-45.8676378.2
McDaniels2317.456-116.48312-3028-34.8241526.6
Harrell5611.8120-199.6030-465-94.6913055.4
McClung18.01-3.3331-22-21.00055.0
House5514.290-186.48437-10742-57.7372594.7
Reed6810.7116-194.5980-438-51.7452704.0
Korkmaz369.045-104.43315-4224-34.7061293.6
Tucker7525.696-225.42755-14019-23.8262663.5
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Springer155.817-35.4862-56-8.750422.8
Thybulle4912.150-116.43121-639-12.7501302.7
Dedmon78.17-14.5000-10-4.000142.0
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM81242.53294-6769.4871021-26431705-2039.8369314115.0
OPPONENTS81242.53277-6922.473940-27031495-1915.7818989111.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid11355767010.22744.2205066226112
Harden403143546.161810.711207119531
Maxey231531762.92123.5132049808
Harris673574245.71862.51490688940
Melton692433124.11972.6191012610241
Milton381501882.52323.11190239213
Niang191661852.4771.01450305414
McDaniels1756733.217.750015135
Harrell66871532.731.6750173425
McClung0111.00.000020
House981901.641.768014259
Reed1081442523.726.41210444446
Korkmaz632381.122.61508213
Tucker952002953.960.81800394415
Lee000.021.010130
Springer6814.98.5150733
Thybulle2043631.323.565045814
Dedmon612182.66.990145
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM7022604330640.8203225.1165206251039384
OPPONENTS7722561333341.1196424.2158505341090374

