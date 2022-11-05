AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid634.558-109.5326-2041-52.78816327.2
Maxey1037.990-184.48933-7536-46.78324924.9
Harden936.863-143.44120-6052-56.92919822.0
Harris1033.155-111.49525-569-14.64314414.4
Melton923.335-78.44914-384-5.800889.8
Niang1016.928-59.47520-442-21.000787.8
Tucker1028.323-42.54810-223-4.750595.9
Harrell1012.213-26.5000-014-20.700404.0
House916.410-27.3705-168-11.727333.7
Milton610.39-22.4091-50-0.000193.2
Springer22.02-3.6670-01-2.50052.5
Thybulle910.46-17.3532-91-3.333151.7
Korkmaz35.31-4.2501-30-0.00031.0
Reed76.62-7.2860-00-0.00040.6
TEAM10240.0395-832.475137-348171-215.7951098109.8
OPPONENTS10240.0396-834.475113-345187-232.8061092109.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid849579.5203.31903227
Maxey430343.4383.825010221
Harden558637.09010.018010266
Harris1352656.5272.72201488
Melton622283.1273.01301863
Niang217191.95.5180162
Tucker1528434.37.72905115
Harrell615212.15.5120335
House414182.091.0120361
Milton37101.781.3100071
Springer1121.00.010001
Thybulle29111.25.6110613
Korkmaz1231.02.700020
Reed1891.31.180923
TEAM7131238338.324424.419808212246
OPPONENTS9533743243.224924.919606213654

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

