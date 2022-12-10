AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid1735.9180-342.52618-58170-202.84254832.2
Maxey1536.4126-273.46243-10248-65.73834322.9
Harden1137.876-181.42027-7968-74.91924722.5
Harris2334.5148-310.47751-12439-46.84838616.8
Melton2329.5102-241.42352-13517-25.68027311.9
Milton2124.395-184.51618-4933-38.86824111.5
Niang2319.778-169.46253-12313-15.8672229.7
Harrell2111.634-64.5310-035-47.7451034.9
House2218.436-75.48015-4321-28.7501084.9
Korkmaz1412.623-57.40410-2813-18.722694.9
Tucker2528.833-75.44016-414-6.667863.4
Reed2211.832-56.5710-38-12.667723.3
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Springer22.02-3.6670-01-2.50052.5
Thybulle2111.516-46.3486-261-3.333391.9
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM25243.0984-2082.473309-813471-581.8112748109.9
OPPONENTS25243.0993-2111.470265-805454-592.7672705108.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid291361659.7844.9570197328
Maxey646523.5664.435015304
Harden764716.51099.922014387
Harris201281486.4632.7520293211
Melton26761024.4763.3490524210
Milton1656723.4753.63707404
Niang543482.1261.149010187
Harrell2139602.910.52404138
House440442.017.83006135
Korkmaz415191.4141.0703102
Tucker32771094.4261.067015247
Reed3054843.812.5550221616
Lee000.021.010130
Springer1121.00.010001
Thybulle618241.19.42601945
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM207793100040.058923.65120217356115
OPPONENTS245823106842.760124.04880177377127

