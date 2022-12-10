|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|17
|35.9
|180-342
|.526
|18-58
|170-202
|.842
|548
|32.2
|Maxey
|15
|36.4
|126-273
|.462
|43-102
|48-65
|.738
|343
|22.9
|Harden
|11
|37.8
|76-181
|.420
|27-79
|68-74
|.919
|247
|22.5
|Harris
|23
|34.5
|148-310
|.477
|51-124
|39-46
|.848
|386
|16.8
|Melton
|23
|29.5
|102-241
|.423
|52-135
|17-25
|.680
|273
|11.9
|Milton
|21
|24.3
|95-184
|.516
|18-49
|33-38
|.868
|241
|11.5
|Niang
|23
|19.7
|78-169
|.462
|53-123
|13-15
|.867
|222
|9.7
|Harrell
|21
|11.6
|34-64
|.531
|0-0
|35-47
|.745
|103
|4.9
|House
|22
|18.4
|36-75
|.480
|15-43
|21-28
|.750
|108
|4.9
|Korkmaz
|14
|12.6
|23-57
|.404
|10-28
|13-18
|.722
|69
|4.9
|Tucker
|25
|28.8
|33-75
|.440
|16-41
|4-6
|.667
|86
|3.4
|Reed
|22
|11.8
|32-56
|.571
|0-3
|8-12
|.667
|72
|3.3
|Lee
|2
|5.0
|3-4
|.750
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Springer
|2
|2.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|2.5
|Thybulle
|21
|11.5
|16-46
|.348
|6-26
|1-3
|.333
|39
|1.9
|Champagnie
|2
|3.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Foster
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|25
|243.0
|984-2082
|.473
|309-813
|471-581
|.811
|2748
|109.9
|OPPONENTS
|25
|243.0
|993-2111
|.470
|265-805
|454-592
|.767
|2705
|108.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|29
|136
|165
|9.7
|84
|4.9
|57
|0
|19
|73
|28
|Maxey
|6
|46
|52
|3.5
|66
|4.4
|35
|0
|15
|30
|4
|Harden
|7
|64
|71
|6.5
|109
|9.9
|22
|0
|14
|38
|7
|Harris
|20
|128
|148
|6.4
|63
|2.7
|52
|0
|29
|32
|11
|Melton
|26
|76
|102
|4.4
|76
|3.3
|49
|0
|52
|42
|10
|Milton
|16
|56
|72
|3.4
|75
|3.6
|37
|0
|7
|40
|4
|Niang
|5
|43
|48
|2.1
|26
|1.1
|49
|0
|10
|18
|7
|Harrell
|21
|39
|60
|2.9
|10
|.5
|24
|0
|4
|13
|8
|House
|4
|40
|44
|2.0
|17
|.8
|30
|0
|6
|13
|5
|Korkmaz
|4
|15
|19
|1.4
|14
|1.0
|7
|0
|3
|10
|2
|Tucker
|32
|77
|109
|4.4
|26
|1.0
|67
|0
|15
|24
|7
|Reed
|30
|54
|84
|3.8
|12
|.5
|55
|0
|22
|16
|16
|Lee
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Springer
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thybulle
|6
|18
|24
|1.1
|9
|.4
|26
|0
|19
|4
|5
|Champagnie
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Foster
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|207
|793
|1000
|40.0
|589
|23.6
|512
|0
|217
|356
|115
|OPPONENTS
|245
|823
|1068
|42.7
|601
|24.0
|488
|0
|177
|377
|127
