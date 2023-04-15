AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid6634.6728-1328.54866-200661-771.857218333.1
Harden5836.8371-842.441161-418313-361.867121621.0
Maxey6033.6439-913.481160-369180-213.845121820.3
King129.08-13.6154-80-1.0002020.0
Harris7432.9423-845.501126-324113-129.876108514.7
McClung220.59-20.4504-113-5.6002512.5
Melton7727.9277-651.425157-40369-87.79378010.1
Milton7620.6241-503.47956-14899-116.8536378.4
Niang7819.4222-502.442154-38439-45.8676378.2
McDaniels2417.560-123.48812-3028-34.8241606.7
Harrell5711.9125-209.5980-670-101.6933205.6
House5614.493-197.47237-11045-60.7502684.8
Reed6910.9124-209.5931-638-51.7452874.2
Korkmaz379.548-111.43218-4626-36.7221403.8
Dedmon89.513-22.5911-21-5.200283.5
Tucker7525.696-225.42755-14019-23.8262663.5
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Thybulle4912.150-116.43121-639-12.7501302.7
Springer165.617-35.4862-56-8.750422.6
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM82242.43347-6870.4871035-26751719-2058.8359448115.2
OPPONENTS82242.43312-7005.473952-27351518-1943.7819094110.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid11355767010.22744.2205066226112
Harden403143546.161810.711207119531
Maxey231531762.92123.5132049808
King2244.022.040120
Harris673574245.71862.51490688940
McClung37105.094.530030
Melton692433124.11972.6191012610241
Milton391521912.52403.21230259413
Niang191661852.4771.01450305414
McDaniels1957763.219.851017135
Harrell67921592.833.6750173525
House985941.744.869014269
Reed1121502623.827.41230464551
Korkmaz636421.122.618010243
Dedmon619253.1101.3140265
Tucker952002953.960.81800394415
Lee000.021.010130
Thybulle2043631.323.565045814
Springer6814.98.5150733
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM7152641335640.9206325.2167506351052389
OPPONENTS7822593337541.2198624.2160705401108380

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

