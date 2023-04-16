|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|66
|34.6
|728-1328
|.548
|66-200
|661-771
|.857
|2183
|33.1
|Harden
|58
|36.8
|371-842
|.441
|161-418
|313-361
|.867
|1216
|21.0
|Maxey
|60
|33.6
|439-913
|.481
|160-369
|180-213
|.845
|1218
|20.3
|King
|1
|29.0
|8-13
|.615
|4-8
|0-1
|.000
|20
|20.0
|Harris
|74
|32.9
|423-845
|.501
|126-324
|113-129
|.876
|1085
|14.7
|McClung
|2
|20.5
|9-20
|.450
|4-11
|3-5
|.600
|25
|12.5
|Melton
|77
|27.9
|277-651
|.425
|157-403
|69-87
|.793
|780
|10.1
|Milton
|76
|20.6
|241-503
|.479
|56-148
|99-116
|.853
|637
|8.4
|Niang
|78
|19.4
|222-502
|.442
|154-384
|39-45
|.867
|637
|8.2
|McDaniels
|24
|17.5
|60-123
|.488
|12-30
|28-34
|.824
|160
|6.7
|Harrell
|57
|11.9
|125-209
|.598
|0-6
|70-101
|.693
|320
|5.6
|House
|56
|14.4
|93-197
|.472
|37-110
|45-60
|.750
|268
|4.8
|Reed
|69
|10.9
|124-209
|.593
|1-6
|38-51
|.745
|287
|4.2
|Korkmaz
|37
|9.5
|48-111
|.432
|18-46
|26-36
|.722
|140
|3.8
|Dedmon
|8
|9.5
|13-22
|.591
|1-2
|1-5
|.200
|28
|3.5
|Tucker
|75
|25.6
|96-225
|.427
|55-140
|19-23
|.826
|266
|3.5
|Lee
|2
|5.0
|3-4
|.750
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Thybulle
|49
|12.1
|50-116
|.431
|21-63
|9-12
|.750
|130
|2.7
|Springer
|16
|5.6
|17-35
|.486
|2-5
|6-8
|.750
|42
|2.6
|Champagnie
|2
|3.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Foster
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|82
|242.4
|3347-6870
|.487
|1035-2675
|1719-2058
|.835
|9448
|115.2
|OPPONENTS
|82
|242.4
|3312-7005
|.473
|952-2735
|1518-1943
|.781
|9094
|110.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|113
|557
|670
|10.2
|274
|4.2
|205
|0
|66
|226
|112
|Harden
|40
|314
|354
|6.1
|618
|10.7
|112
|0
|71
|195
|31
|Maxey
|23
|153
|176
|2.9
|212
|3.5
|132
|0
|49
|80
|8
|King
|2
|2
|4
|4.0
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Harris
|67
|357
|424
|5.7
|186
|2.5
|149
|0
|68
|89
|40
|McClung
|3
|7
|10
|5.0
|9
|4.5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Melton
|69
|243
|312
|4.1
|197
|2.6
|191
|0
|126
|102
|41
|Milton
|39
|152
|191
|2.5
|240
|3.2
|123
|0
|25
|94
|13
|Niang
|19
|166
|185
|2.4
|77
|1.0
|145
|0
|30
|54
|14
|McDaniels
|19
|57
|76
|3.2
|19
|.8
|51
|0
|17
|13
|5
|Harrell
|67
|92
|159
|2.8
|33
|.6
|75
|0
|17
|35
|25
|House
|9
|85
|94
|1.7
|44
|.8
|69
|0
|14
|26
|9
|Reed
|112
|150
|262
|3.8
|27
|.4
|123
|0
|46
|45
|51
|Korkmaz
|6
|36
|42
|1.1
|22
|.6
|18
|0
|10
|24
|3
|Dedmon
|6
|19
|25
|3.1
|10
|1.3
|14
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Tucker
|95
|200
|295
|3.9
|60
|.8
|180
|0
|39
|44
|15
|Lee
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Thybulle
|20
|43
|63
|1.3
|23
|.5
|65
|0
|45
|8
|14
|Springer
|6
|8
|14
|.9
|8
|.5
|15
|0
|7
|3
|3
|Champagnie
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Foster
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|715
|2641
|3356
|40.9
|2063
|25.2
|1675
|0
|635
|1052
|389
|OPPONENTS
|782
|2593
|3375
|41.2
|1986
|24.2
|1607
|0
|540
|1108
|380
