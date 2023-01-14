|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|30
|34.8
|337-629
|.536
|31-92
|299-347
|.862
|1004
|33.5
|Harden
|26
|37.2
|172-394
|.437
|73-191
|151-175
|.863
|568
|21.8
|Maxey
|22
|34.3
|169-370
|.457
|54-138
|71-91
|.780
|463
|21.0
|Harris
|38
|34.1
|244-493
|.495
|74-194
|59-68
|.868
|621
|16.3
|Melton
|38
|29.6
|163-383
|.426
|92-232
|22-31
|.710
|440
|11.6
|Milton
|37
|23.7
|147-290
|.507
|30-83
|55-66
|.833
|379
|10.2
|Niang
|39
|19.9
|126-281
|.448
|91-219
|25-27
|.926
|368
|9.4
|Harrell
|37
|12.5
|85-144
|.590
|0-2
|52-71
|.732
|222
|6.0
|House
|32
|16.4
|53-112
|.473
|22-66
|27-36
|.750
|155
|4.8
|Korkmaz
|23
|10.9
|30-76
|.395
|12-35
|19-29
|.655
|91
|4.0
|Tucker
|39
|27.2
|47-117
|.402
|25-67
|10-12
|.833
|129
|3.3
|Reed
|34
|10.0
|47-84
|.560
|0-4
|14-18
|.778
|108
|3.2
|Lee
|2
|5.0
|3-4
|.750
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Springer
|6
|4.0
|7-11
|.636
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|17
|2.8
|Thybulle
|37
|11.9
|36-87
|.414
|16-50
|3-6
|.500
|91
|2.5
|Champagnie
|2
|3.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Foster
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|41
|243.0
|1666-3477
|.479
|520-1375
|810-981
|.826
|4662
|113.7
|OPPONENTS
|41
|243.0
|1636-3510
|.466
|464-1347
|773-988
|.782
|4509
|110.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|54
|242
|296
|9.9
|131
|4.4
|103
|0
|33
|114
|50
|Harden
|16
|152
|168
|6.5
|290
|11.2
|54
|0
|36
|94
|15
|Maxey
|8
|57
|65
|3.0
|91
|4.1
|50
|0
|21
|40
|4
|Harris
|41
|198
|239
|6.3
|98
|2.6
|78
|0
|40
|48
|21
|Melton
|39
|138
|177
|4.7
|112
|2.9
|94
|0
|71
|58
|18
|Milton
|19
|91
|110
|3.0
|128
|3.5
|66
|0
|13
|56
|8
|Niang
|10
|83
|93
|2.4
|40
|1.0
|82
|0
|16
|31
|9
|Harrell
|41
|60
|101
|2.7
|25
|.7
|54
|0
|12
|26
|20
|House
|7
|56
|63
|2.0
|25
|.8
|42
|0
|6
|16
|7
|Korkmaz
|5
|23
|28
|1.2
|18
|.8
|10
|0
|6
|15
|3
|Tucker
|51
|118
|169
|4.3
|33
|.8
|100
|0
|22
|31
|10
|Reed
|46
|70
|116
|3.4
|14
|.4
|68
|0
|25
|21
|22
|Lee
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Springer
|4
|3
|7
|1.2
|1
|.2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Thybulle
|11
|31
|42
|1.1
|17
|.5
|46
|0
|30
|5
|12
|Champagnie
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Foster
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|352
|1322
|1674
|40.8
|1025
|25.0
|854
|0
|334
|559
|201
|OPPONENTS
|409
|1347
|1756
|42.8
|987
|24.1
|807
|0
|289
|611
|207
