AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid3034.8337-629.53631-92299-347.862100433.5
Harden2637.2172-394.43773-191151-175.86356821.8
Maxey2234.3169-370.45754-13871-91.78046321.0
Harris3834.1244-493.49574-19459-68.86862116.3
Melton3829.6163-383.42692-23222-31.71044011.6
Milton3723.7147-290.50730-8355-66.83337910.2
Niang3919.9126-281.44891-21925-27.9263689.4
Harrell3712.585-144.5900-252-71.7322226.0
House3216.453-112.47322-6627-36.7501554.8
Korkmaz2310.930-76.39512-3519-29.655914.0
Tucker3927.247-117.40225-6710-12.8331293.3
Reed3410.047-84.5600-414-18.7781083.2
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Springer64.07-11.6360-03-4.750172.8
Thybulle3711.936-87.41416-503-6.500912.5
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM41243.01666-3477.479520-1375810-981.8264662113.7
OPPONENTS41243.01636-3510.466464-1347773-988.7824509110.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid542422969.91314.410303311450
Harden161521686.529011.2540369415
Maxey857653.0914.150021404
Harris411982396.3982.6780404821
Melton391381774.71122.9940715818
Milton19911103.01283.566013568
Niang1083932.4401.082016319
Harrell41601012.725.7540122620
House756632.025.84206167
Korkmaz523281.218.81006153
Tucker511181694.333.81000223110
Reed46701163.414.4680252122
Lee000.021.010130
Springer4371.21.260112
Thybulle1131421.117.546030512
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM3521322167440.8102525.08540334559201
OPPONENTS4091347175642.898724.18070289611207

