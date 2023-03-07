AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid5135.2560-1046.53554-156518-605.856169233.2
Harden4836.8316-704.449141-352279-320.872105221.9
Maxey4533.0326-700.466108-267144-174.82890420.1
Harris5933.3351-700.501104-27180-93.86088615.0
Melton6128.2221-522.423127-32355-68.80962410.2
Milton6020.4198-403.49147-12078-93.8395218.7
Niang6119.3179-401.446126-30929-34.8535138.4
McDaniels1017.222-45.4893-1017-21.810646.4
Harrell5112.3112-186.6020-259-85.6942835.5
House4014.561-130.46926-7830-42.7141784.5
Korkmaz2510.232-78.41012-3519-29.655953.8
Tucker6125.978-182.42945-11119-22.8642203.6
Reed519.976-126.6030-422-29.7591743.4
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Thybulle4912.150-116.43121-639-12.7501302.7
Springer73.77-12.5830-03-4.750172.4
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM64242.02592-5357.484814-21031361-1631.8347359115.0
OPPONENTS64242.02584-5453.474741-21091205-1536.7857114111.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid9142851910.22104.116705717879
Harden312703016.351910.89205616327
Maxey181041222.71563.599037595
Harris522863385.71492.51180577331
Melton551952504.11622.715301028333
Milton281221502.51672.893019749
Niang171281452.4661.11170244211
McDaniels1126373.79.9270560
Harrell60801402.731.6740163125
House860681.730.84809177
Korkmaz623291.218.71006153
Tucker791652444.048.81510303813
Reed641041683.317.3930322936
Lee000.021.010130
Thybulle2043631.323.565045814
Springer4371.01.170212
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM5442037258140.3160825.113150499820295
OPPONENTS6162044266041.6152323.812810425891300

