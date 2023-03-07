|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|51
|35.2
|560-1046
|.535
|54-156
|518-605
|.856
|1692
|33.2
|Harden
|48
|36.8
|316-704
|.449
|141-352
|279-320
|.872
|1052
|21.9
|Maxey
|45
|33.0
|326-700
|.466
|108-267
|144-174
|.828
|904
|20.1
|Harris
|59
|33.3
|351-700
|.501
|104-271
|80-93
|.860
|886
|15.0
|Melton
|61
|28.2
|221-522
|.423
|127-323
|55-68
|.809
|624
|10.2
|Milton
|60
|20.4
|198-403
|.491
|47-120
|78-93
|.839
|521
|8.7
|Niang
|61
|19.3
|179-401
|.446
|126-309
|29-34
|.853
|513
|8.4
|McDaniels
|10
|17.2
|22-45
|.489
|3-10
|17-21
|.810
|64
|6.4
|Harrell
|51
|12.3
|112-186
|.602
|0-2
|59-85
|.694
|283
|5.5
|House
|40
|14.5
|61-130
|.469
|26-78
|30-42
|.714
|178
|4.5
|Korkmaz
|25
|10.2
|32-78
|.410
|12-35
|19-29
|.655
|95
|3.8
|Tucker
|61
|25.9
|78-182
|.429
|45-111
|19-22
|.864
|220
|3.6
|Reed
|51
|9.9
|76-126
|.603
|0-4
|22-29
|.759
|174
|3.4
|Lee
|2
|5.0
|3-4
|.750
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Thybulle
|49
|12.1
|50-116
|.431
|21-63
|9-12
|.750
|130
|2.7
|Springer
|7
|3.7
|7-12
|.583
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|17
|2.4
|Champagnie
|2
|3.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Foster
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|64
|242.0
|2592-5357
|.484
|814-2103
|1361-1631
|.834
|7359
|115.0
|OPPONENTS
|64
|242.0
|2584-5453
|.474
|741-2109
|1205-1536
|.785
|7114
|111.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|91
|428
|519
|10.2
|210
|4.1
|167
|0
|57
|178
|79
|Harden
|31
|270
|301
|6.3
|519
|10.8
|92
|0
|56
|163
|27
|Maxey
|18
|104
|122
|2.7
|156
|3.5
|99
|0
|37
|59
|5
|Harris
|52
|286
|338
|5.7
|149
|2.5
|118
|0
|57
|73
|31
|Melton
|55
|195
|250
|4.1
|162
|2.7
|153
|0
|102
|83
|33
|Milton
|28
|122
|150
|2.5
|167
|2.8
|93
|0
|19
|74
|9
|Niang
|17
|128
|145
|2.4
|66
|1.1
|117
|0
|24
|42
|11
|McDaniels
|11
|26
|37
|3.7
|9
|.9
|27
|0
|5
|6
|0
|Harrell
|60
|80
|140
|2.7
|31
|.6
|74
|0
|16
|31
|25
|House
|8
|60
|68
|1.7
|30
|.8
|48
|0
|9
|17
|7
|Korkmaz
|6
|23
|29
|1.2
|18
|.7
|10
|0
|6
|15
|3
|Tucker
|79
|165
|244
|4.0
|48
|.8
|151
|0
|30
|38
|13
|Reed
|64
|104
|168
|3.3
|17
|.3
|93
|0
|32
|29
|36
|Lee
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Thybulle
|20
|43
|63
|1.3
|23
|.5
|65
|0
|45
|8
|14
|Springer
|4
|3
|7
|1.0
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Champagnie
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Foster
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|544
|2037
|2581
|40.3
|1608
|25.1
|1315
|0
|499
|820
|295
|OPPONENTS
|616
|2044
|2660
|41.6
|1523
|23.8
|1281
|0
|425
|891
|300
