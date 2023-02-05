AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid3934.6436-816.53446-127388-454.855130633.5
Harden3536.4226-504.448101-256191-222.86074421.3
Maxey3233.4234-516.45378-198106-132.80365220.4
Harris4733.7302-595.50885-22368-79.86175716.1
Melton4828.8190-449.423109-27337-47.78752611.0
Milton4722.6179-358.50039-10169-82.8414669.9
Niang4920.0157-345.455112-26625-28.8934519.2
Harrell4713.0109-180.6060-259-85.6942775.9
House3515.455-117.47024-7028-40.7001624.6
Korkmaz2510.232-78.41012-3519-29.655953.8
Reed399.453-93.5700-415-20.7501213.1
Tucker4926.154-138.39130-8016-18.8891543.1
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Thybulle4712.149-112.43820-619-12.7501272.7
Springer73.77-12.5830-03-4.750172.4
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM51242.52086-4319.483656-16981033-1252.8255861114.9
OPPONENTS51242.52066-4370.473568-1659960-1223.7855660111.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid7331939210.11624.212904414363
Harden202022226.338110.97404112418
Maxey1279912.81223.865027495
Harris472382856.11272.71000476426
Melton481632114.41322.81170897127
Milton261111372.91543.381017678
Niang131081212.5601.2920203711
Harrell58771352.931.7730163125
House856641.825.74308167
Korkmaz623291.218.71006153
Reed52751273.314.4730252323
Tucker631311944.041.81230253312
Lee000.021.010130
Thybulle1741581.223.561043714
Springer4371.01.170212
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM4471626207340.6129325.410490412684244
OPPONENTS4961650214642.1122624.010100350743252

