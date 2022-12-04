AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid1535.3154-302.51014-52149-177.84247131.4
Maxey1536.4126-273.46243-10248-65.73834322.9
Harden936.863-143.44120-6052-56.92919822.0
Harris2133.6134-284.47242-11035-42.83334516.4
Milton1924.287-166.52417-4433-38.86822411.8
Melton2128.388-217.40641-11514-21.66723111.0
Niang2319.778-169.46253-12313-15.8672229.7
Harrell1912.434-63.5400-035-47.7451035.4
Korkmaz1212.921-48.4389-2413-17.765645.3
House2118.334-72.47215-4221-28.7501045.0
Tucker2328.031-69.44915-373-4.750803.5
Reed2012.030-51.5880-36-8.750663.3
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Springer22.02-3.6670-01-2.50052.5
Thybulle1911.612-39.3085-231-3.333301.6
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM23240.0897-1905.471274-737424-523.8112492108.3
OPPONENTS23240.0907-1929.470240-735397-518.7662451106.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid231231469.7765.1470166126
Maxey646523.5664.435015304
Harden558637.09010.018010266
Harris191161356.4582.844026279
Milton1649653.4683.62706364
Melton2466904.3683.2430433810
Niang543482.1261.149010187
Harrell2137583.110.52204138
Korkmaz412161.3131.170392
House438422.016.82606135
Tucker2870984.3231.058014237
Reed2853814.012.6470221613
Lee000.021.010130
Springer1121.00.010001
Thybulle518231.28.42301635
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM18973091940.053623.34480193316107
OPPONENTS22275898042.655324.04380156339120

