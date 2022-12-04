|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|15
|35.3
|154-302
|.510
|14-52
|149-177
|.842
|471
|31.4
|Maxey
|15
|36.4
|126-273
|.462
|43-102
|48-65
|.738
|343
|22.9
|Harden
|9
|36.8
|63-143
|.441
|20-60
|52-56
|.929
|198
|22.0
|Harris
|21
|33.6
|134-284
|.472
|42-110
|35-42
|.833
|345
|16.4
|Milton
|19
|24.2
|87-166
|.524
|17-44
|33-38
|.868
|224
|11.8
|Melton
|21
|28.3
|88-217
|.406
|41-115
|14-21
|.667
|231
|11.0
|Niang
|23
|19.7
|78-169
|.462
|53-123
|13-15
|.867
|222
|9.7
|Harrell
|19
|12.4
|34-63
|.540
|0-0
|35-47
|.745
|103
|5.4
|Korkmaz
|12
|12.9
|21-48
|.438
|9-24
|13-17
|.765
|64
|5.3
|House
|21
|18.3
|34-72
|.472
|15-42
|21-28
|.750
|104
|5.0
|Tucker
|23
|28.0
|31-69
|.449
|15-37
|3-4
|.750
|80
|3.5
|Reed
|20
|12.0
|30-51
|.588
|0-3
|6-8
|.750
|66
|3.3
|Lee
|2
|5.0
|3-4
|.750
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Springer
|2
|2.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|2.5
|Thybulle
|19
|11.6
|12-39
|.308
|5-23
|1-3
|.333
|30
|1.6
|Champagnie
|2
|3.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Foster
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|23
|240.0
|897-1905
|.471
|274-737
|424-523
|.811
|2492
|108.3
|OPPONENTS
|23
|240.0
|907-1929
|.470
|240-735
|397-518
|.766
|2451
|106.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|23
|123
|146
|9.7
|76
|5.1
|47
|0
|16
|61
|26
|Maxey
|6
|46
|52
|3.5
|66
|4.4
|35
|0
|15
|30
|4
|Harden
|5
|58
|63
|7.0
|90
|10.0
|18
|0
|10
|26
|6
|Harris
|19
|116
|135
|6.4
|58
|2.8
|44
|0
|26
|27
|9
|Milton
|16
|49
|65
|3.4
|68
|3.6
|27
|0
|6
|36
|4
|Melton
|24
|66
|90
|4.3
|68
|3.2
|43
|0
|43
|38
|10
|Niang
|5
|43
|48
|2.1
|26
|1.1
|49
|0
|10
|18
|7
|Harrell
|21
|37
|58
|3.1
|10
|.5
|22
|0
|4
|13
|8
|Korkmaz
|4
|12
|16
|1.3
|13
|1.1
|7
|0
|3
|9
|2
|House
|4
|38
|42
|2.0
|16
|.8
|26
|0
|6
|13
|5
|Tucker
|28
|70
|98
|4.3
|23
|1.0
|58
|0
|14
|23
|7
|Reed
|28
|53
|81
|4.0
|12
|.6
|47
|0
|22
|16
|13
|Lee
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Springer
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thybulle
|5
|18
|23
|1.2
|8
|.4
|23
|0
|16
|3
|5
|Champagnie
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Foster
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|189
|730
|919
|40.0
|536
|23.3
|448
|0
|193
|316
|107
|OPPONENTS
|222
|758
|980
|42.6
|553
|24.0
|438
|0
|156
|339
|120
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.