AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid2335.9251-475.52825-73233-271.86076033.0
Maxey1536.4126-273.46243-10248-65.73834322.9
Harden1737.8114-266.42944-12191-105.86736321.4
Harris2834.4183-369.49664-15346-53.86847617.0
Melton2830.1125-298.41966-17419-27.70433512.0
Milton2724.7118-232.50922-6145-53.84930311.2
Niang2919.994-212.44367-15920-22.9092759.5
House2617.646-91.50519-5323-30.7671345.2
Harrell2711.346-84.5480-037-52.7121294.8
Korkmaz1811.324-62.38710-3018-25.720764.2
Tucker3128.539-95.41120-549-11.8181073.5
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Reed2710.335-63.5560-38-12.667782.9
Thybulle2711.826-64.40611-363-6.500662.4
Springer42.82-5.4000-01-2.50051.3
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM31243.21232-2595.475391-1021601-734.8193456111.5
OPPONENTS31243.21217-2638.461334-1021567-732.7753335107.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid381872259.81064.6740278938
Maxey646523.5664.435015304
Harden91031126.618610.937022649
Harris271481756.2782.8640354213
Melton321021344.8923.3610604711
Milton1672883.3923.449011435
Niang660662.3311.161015247
House746532.019.73606136
Harrell2545702.617.630071612
Korkmaz419231.317.9904122
Tucker42971394.528.982019289
Lee000.021.010130
Reed3357903.312.4600221717
Thybulle823311.111.43302256
Springer123.80.020012
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM2541007126140.775724.46340267434141
OPPONENTS3121026133843.273823.86060219474153

