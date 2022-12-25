|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|23
|35.9
|251-475
|.528
|25-73
|233-271
|.860
|760
|33.0
|Maxey
|15
|36.4
|126-273
|.462
|43-102
|48-65
|.738
|343
|22.9
|Harden
|17
|37.8
|114-266
|.429
|44-121
|91-105
|.867
|363
|21.4
|Harris
|28
|34.4
|183-369
|.496
|64-153
|46-53
|.868
|476
|17.0
|Melton
|28
|30.1
|125-298
|.419
|66-174
|19-27
|.704
|335
|12.0
|Milton
|27
|24.7
|118-232
|.509
|22-61
|45-53
|.849
|303
|11.2
|Niang
|29
|19.9
|94-212
|.443
|67-159
|20-22
|.909
|275
|9.5
|House
|26
|17.6
|46-91
|.505
|19-53
|23-30
|.767
|134
|5.2
|Harrell
|27
|11.3
|46-84
|.548
|0-0
|37-52
|.712
|129
|4.8
|Korkmaz
|18
|11.3
|24-62
|.387
|10-30
|18-25
|.720
|76
|4.2
|Tucker
|31
|28.5
|39-95
|.411
|20-54
|9-11
|.818
|107
|3.5
|Lee
|2
|5.0
|3-4
|.750
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Reed
|27
|10.3
|35-63
|.556
|0-3
|8-12
|.667
|78
|2.9
|Thybulle
|27
|11.8
|26-64
|.406
|11-36
|3-6
|.500
|66
|2.4
|Springer
|4
|2.8
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|1.3
|Champagnie
|2
|3.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Foster
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|31
|243.2
|1232-2595
|.475
|391-1021
|601-734
|.819
|3456
|111.5
|OPPONENTS
|31
|243.2
|1217-2638
|.461
|334-1021
|567-732
|.775
|3335
|107.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|38
|187
|225
|9.8
|106
|4.6
|74
|0
|27
|89
|38
|Maxey
|6
|46
|52
|3.5
|66
|4.4
|35
|0
|15
|30
|4
|Harden
|9
|103
|112
|6.6
|186
|10.9
|37
|0
|22
|64
|9
|Harris
|27
|148
|175
|6.2
|78
|2.8
|64
|0
|35
|42
|13
|Melton
|32
|102
|134
|4.8
|92
|3.3
|61
|0
|60
|47
|11
|Milton
|16
|72
|88
|3.3
|92
|3.4
|49
|0
|11
|43
|5
|Niang
|6
|60
|66
|2.3
|31
|1.1
|61
|0
|15
|24
|7
|House
|7
|46
|53
|2.0
|19
|.7
|36
|0
|6
|13
|6
|Harrell
|25
|45
|70
|2.6
|17
|.6
|30
|0
|7
|16
|12
|Korkmaz
|4
|19
|23
|1.3
|17
|.9
|9
|0
|4
|12
|2
|Tucker
|42
|97
|139
|4.5
|28
|.9
|82
|0
|19
|28
|9
|Lee
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Reed
|33
|57
|90
|3.3
|12
|.4
|60
|0
|22
|17
|17
|Thybulle
|8
|23
|31
|1.1
|11
|.4
|33
|0
|22
|5
|6
|Springer
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Champagnie
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Foster
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|254
|1007
|1261
|40.7
|757
|24.4
|634
|0
|267
|434
|141
|OPPONENTS
|312
|1026
|1338
|43.2
|738
|23.8
|606
|0
|219
|474
|153
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.