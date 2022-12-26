AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid2435.8263-497.52926-75243-286.85079533.1
Maxey1536.4126-273.46243-10248-65.73834322.9
Harden1838.1121-282.42949-132101-116.87139221.8
Harris2934.4187-379.49364-15846-53.86848416.7
Melton2930.0130-306.42571-18119-27.70435012.1
Milton2824.7121-237.51124-6345-53.84931111.1
Niang3020.0100-223.44871-16820-22.9092919.7
House2717.346-92.50019-5423-30.7671345.0
Harrell2811.446-86.5350-139-54.7221314.7
Korkmaz1811.324-62.38710-3018-25.720764.2
Tucker3228.441-97.42321-5510-12.8331133.5
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Reed2710.335-63.5560-38-12.667782.9
Thybulle2811.526-64.40611-363-6.500662.4
Springer42.82-5.4000-01-2.50051.3
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM32243.11271-2672.476409-1060624-763.8183575111.7
OPPONENTS32243.11260-2728.462346-1053581-749.7763447107.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid411922339.71074.5770279238
Maxey646523.5664.435015304
Harden91071166.419911.1400266510
Harris271541816.2802.8650354213
Melton331041374.7933.2660614811
Milton1774913.2933.350011435
Niang662682.3311.064015258
House747542.020.73706136
Harrell2549742.618.630071612
Korkmaz419231.317.9904122
Tucker42981404.429.984019289
Lee000.021.010130
Reed3357903.312.4600221717
Thybulle823311.112.43302256
Springer123.80.020012
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM2591034129340.477924.36530272440143
OPPONENTS3241060138443.276824.06250223482159

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you