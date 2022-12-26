|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Embiid
|24
|35.8
|263-497
|.529
|26-75
|243-286
|.850
|795
|33.1
|Maxey
|15
|36.4
|126-273
|.462
|43-102
|48-65
|.738
|343
|22.9
|Harden
|18
|38.1
|121-282
|.429
|49-132
|101-116
|.871
|392
|21.8
|Harris
|29
|34.4
|187-379
|.493
|64-158
|46-53
|.868
|484
|16.7
|Melton
|29
|30.0
|130-306
|.425
|71-181
|19-27
|.704
|350
|12.1
|Milton
|28
|24.7
|121-237
|.511
|24-63
|45-53
|.849
|311
|11.1
|Niang
|30
|20.0
|100-223
|.448
|71-168
|20-22
|.909
|291
|9.7
|House
|27
|17.3
|46-92
|.500
|19-54
|23-30
|.767
|134
|5.0
|Harrell
|28
|11.4
|46-86
|.535
|0-1
|39-54
|.722
|131
|4.7
|Korkmaz
|18
|11.3
|24-62
|.387
|10-30
|18-25
|.720
|76
|4.2
|Tucker
|32
|28.4
|41-97
|.423
|21-55
|10-12
|.833
|113
|3.5
|Lee
|2
|5.0
|3-4
|.750
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Reed
|27
|10.3
|35-63
|.556
|0-3
|8-12
|.667
|78
|2.9
|Thybulle
|28
|11.5
|26-64
|.406
|11-36
|3-6
|.500
|66
|2.4
|Springer
|4
|2.8
|2-5
|.400
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|5
|1.3
|Champagnie
|2
|3.5
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Foster
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|32
|243.1
|1271-2672
|.476
|409-1060
|624-763
|.818
|3575
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|32
|243.1
|1260-2728
|.462
|346-1053
|581-749
|.776
|3447
|107.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Embiid
|41
|192
|233
|9.7
|107
|4.5
|77
|0
|27
|92
|38
|Maxey
|6
|46
|52
|3.5
|66
|4.4
|35
|0
|15
|30
|4
|Harden
|9
|107
|116
|6.4
|199
|11.1
|40
|0
|26
|65
|10
|Harris
|27
|154
|181
|6.2
|80
|2.8
|65
|0
|35
|42
|13
|Melton
|33
|104
|137
|4.7
|93
|3.2
|66
|0
|61
|48
|11
|Milton
|17
|74
|91
|3.2
|93
|3.3
|50
|0
|11
|43
|5
|Niang
|6
|62
|68
|2.3
|31
|1.0
|64
|0
|15
|25
|8
|House
|7
|47
|54
|2.0
|20
|.7
|37
|0
|6
|13
|6
|Harrell
|25
|49
|74
|2.6
|18
|.6
|30
|0
|7
|16
|12
|Korkmaz
|4
|19
|23
|1.3
|17
|.9
|9
|0
|4
|12
|2
|Tucker
|42
|98
|140
|4.4
|29
|.9
|84
|0
|19
|28
|9
|Lee
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Reed
|33
|57
|90
|3.3
|12
|.4
|60
|0
|22
|17
|17
|Thybulle
|8
|23
|31
|1.1
|12
|.4
|33
|0
|22
|5
|6
|Springer
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Champagnie
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Foster
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|259
|1034
|1293
|40.4
|779
|24.3
|653
|0
|272
|440
|143
|OPPONENTS
|324
|1060
|1384
|43.2
|768
|24.0
|625
|0
|223
|482
|159
