AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid2035.6221-413.53522-65202-238.84966633.3
Maxey1536.4126-273.46243-10248-65.73834322.9
Harden1437.697-221.43938-10282-94.87231422.4
Harris2534.4164-339.48455-13641-48.85442417.0
Melton2529.8113-263.43059-15017-25.68030212.1
Milton2424.8107-207.51721-5542-50.84027711.5
Niang2619.886-191.45060-14116-18.8892489.5
House2318.338-79.48116-4622-29.7591145.0
Korkmaz1612.524-62.38710-3018-25.720764.8
Harrell2411.638-72.5280-036-50.7201124.7
Tucker2828.738-86.44219-487-9.7781023.6
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Reed2510.733-61.5410-38-12.667743.0
Thybulle2412.422-56.39310-333-6.500572.4
Springer42.82-5.4000-01-2.50051.3
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM28242.71112-2334.476353-913543-671.8093120111.4
OPPONENTS28242.71108-2390.464303-920508-655.7763027108.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid361611979.8934.7620248432
Maxey646523.5664.435015304
Harden983926.614910.631019528
Harris231361596.4743.0560333513
Melton28871154.6853.4530554411
Milton1664803.3843.545010425
Niang553582.2301.256013227
House442462.017.73106135
Korkmaz419231.415.9804122
Harrell2444682.815.627051311
Tucker35861214.326.974016258
Lee000.021.010130
Reed3256883.512.5560221616
Thybulle822301.29.43302056
Springer123.80.020012
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM231901113240.467724.25700244397130
OPPONENTS286923120943.267424.15550202426140

