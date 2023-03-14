AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid5435.0598-1109.53958-164550-644.854180433.4
Harden5036.8328-729.450146-367287-329.872108921.8
Maxey4832.9343-733.468115-282151-181.83495219.8
Harris6233.1360-730.493105-27790-103.87491514.8
Melton6428.0233-543.429136-33756-70.80065810.3
Milton6320.2203-413.49248-12379-95.8325338.5
Niang6419.3188-419.449133-32330-35.8575398.4
McDaniels1315.928-56.5003-1120-25.800796.1
Harrell5112.3112-186.6020-259-85.6942835.5
House4314.265-135.48128-8130-42.7141884.4
Dedmon15.02-21.0000-00-0.00044.0
Korkmaz279.835-83.42213-3720-30.6671033.8
Tucker6425.779-185.42745-11319-22.8642223.5
Reed5410.182-143.5730-422-29.7591863.4
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Thybulle4912.150-116.43121-639-12.7501302.7
Springer83.67-13.5380-13-4.750172.1
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM67241.92716-5601.485851-21871425-1706.8357708115.0
OPPONENTS67241.92694-5703.472773-22071259-1610.7827420110.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid9644554110.02224.117206118689
Harden322803126.254110.89505716827
Maxey191121312.71643.4107039636
Harris573033605.81552.51240637434
Melton562082644.11722.715801038635
Milton291301592.51762.897019759
Niang171361532.4681.11210254311
McDaniels1333463.59.7350670
Harrell60801402.731.6740163125
House865731.731.75309188
Dedmon0111.011.010000
Korkmaz624301.119.71006193
Tucker821742564.050.81540313814
Reed731091823.417.31010343238
Lee000.021.010130
Thybulle2043631.323.565045814
Springer5381.02.370412
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM5732146271940.6168325.113750520852315
OPPONENTS6332132276541.3158523.713340444920315

