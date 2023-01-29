AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Embiid3634.9406-761.53443-120360-420.857121533.8
Harden3236.8210-467.45090-232175-203.86268521.4
Maxey2933.9220-481.45774-18595-119.79860921.0
Harris4433.8284-563.50482-21766-77.85771616.3
Melton4529.3183-429.427104-26232-41.78050211.2
Milton4423.0170-339.50136-9463-75.84043910.0
Niang4619.8147-324.454106-25125-27.9264259.2
Harrell4412.9101-168.6010-259-85.6942615.9
House3415.655-116.47424-6927-36.7501614.7
Korkmaz2410.532-78.41012-3519-29.655954.0
Reed369.951-90.5670-415-20.7501173.3
Tucker4626.453-132.40229-7616-18.8891513.3
Lee25.03-4.7500-10-0.00063.0
Thybulle4412.144-103.42718-575-8.6251112.5
Springer73.77-12.5830-03-4.750172.4
Champagnie23.50-2.0000-10-0.00000.0
Foster11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM48242.61966-4069.483618-1606960-1162.8265510114.8
OPPONENTS48242.61939-4095.474544-1571900-1149.7835322110.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Embiid6729336010.01504.212004013260
Harden181832016.335711.27004011218
Maxey1076863.01143.959025474
Harris442282726.21182.7950475924
Melton451552004.41292.91100856626
Milton251051303.01463.375015608
Niang13981112.4501.1860163510
Harrell54691232.828.6660142924
House756631.925.74206167
Korkmaz623291.218.81006153
Reed50741243.414.4720252223
Tucker591271864.038.81140243311
Lee000.021.010130
Thybulle1638541.220.560039714
Springer4371.01.170212
Champagnie000.00.000100
Foster000.00.000000
TEAM4181528194640.5121025.29870386637234
OPPONENTS4601555201542.0115924.19480321701242

