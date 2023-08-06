|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|4
|Garcia ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Greinke p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Perez c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Olivares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Heasley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|McArthur p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Fermin dh-c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|12
|8
|0
|6
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.302
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Stubbs c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Rojas cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Kansas City
|310
|000
|000_4
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|320
|020
|10x_8
|12
|1
a-lined out for Greinke in the 5th. b-struck out for Heasley in the 7th.
E_Bohm (7). LOB_Kansas City 6, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Fermin (8), Harper (20), Turner (23). HR_Melendez (9), off Walker; Stott (10), off Greinke; Schwarber (28), off Greinke; Castellanos (17), off Heasley. RBIs_Massey (34), Beaty (3), Waters (21), Melendez (37), Stott 3 (43), Schwarber 2 (67), Castellanos 2 (67), Harper (35). SF_Waters, Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Beaty); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Sosa). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 5.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 1-12
|4
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|59
|5.53
|Heasley
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|6.43
|McArthur
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|24.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 13-4
|7
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|95
|4.05
|Soto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.15
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.59
HBP_Walker (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T_2:17. A_43,112 (42,901).
