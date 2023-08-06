Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3447414
Garcia ss511000.279
Melendez lf411100.214
Greinke p-p000000---
Perez c111000.246
a-Olivares ph100000.247
Heasley p000000---
b-Taylor ph100001.205
McArthur p000000---
Massey 2b411100.218
Fermin dh-c402000.313
Beaty 1b401100.333
Waters rf300102.230
Duffy 3b300011.266
Isbel cf400000.222

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33812806
Schwarber lf423201.182
Bohm 1b411000.294
Harper dh322100.300
Castellanos rf411201.274
Stott 2b411301.302
Turner ss401002.238
Sosa 3b400000.241
Stubbs c311000.203
Rojas cf302001.326

Kansas City310000000_470
Philadelphia32002010x_8121

a-lined out for Greinke in the 5th. b-struck out for Heasley in the 7th.

E_Bohm (7). LOB_Kansas City 6, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Fermin (8), Harper (20), Turner (23). HR_Melendez (9), off Walker; Stott (10), off Greinke; Schwarber (28), off Greinke; Castellanos (17), off Heasley. RBIs_Massey (34), Beaty (3), Waters (21), Melendez (37), Stott 3 (43), Schwarber 2 (67), Castellanos 2 (67), Harper (35). SF_Waters, Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Beaty); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Sosa). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 5; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, L, 1-12475504595.53
Heasley232201276.43
McArthur2211012424.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 13-4774412954.05
Soto100001114.15
Hoffman10000192.59

HBP_Walker (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T_2:17. A_43,112 (42,901).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you