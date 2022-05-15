PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36810806
Hoskins 1b423101.236
Bohm 3b411000.311
Harper dh423300.305
Castellanos rf411000.288
Segura 2b411301.305
Realmuto c400001.243
Schwarber lf411102.192
Camargo ss400000.235
Quinn cf400001.158

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32353410
Betts rf411101.246
Freeman 1b300012.303
T.Turner ss401001.272
Smith dh311010.263
J.Turner 3b411001.212
Taylor lf200020.257
Bellinger cf401201.200
Alberto 2b300001.226
a-Muncy ph100001.146
Barnes c300001.263
b-Ríos ph100001.270

Philadelphia303200000_8100
Los Angeles100200000_351

a-struck out for Alberto in the 9th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 9th.

E_J.Turner (2). LOB_Philadelphia 1, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Harper (14), Bohm (5), T.Turner (8), Bellinger (8). HR_Segura (6), off Urías; Harper (9), off Urías; Schwarber (9), off Urías; Hoskins (6), off Urías; Betts (6), off Suárez. RBIs_Segura 3 (14), Harper 3 (27), Schwarber (21), Hoskins (17), Betts (15), Bellinger 2 (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos); Los Angeles 5 (Barnes 2, J.Turner 2, Ríos). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 3; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

GIDP_Segura, Bohm.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Alberto, Freeman; Alberto, T.Turner, Freeman).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, W, 4-17533161023.72
Domínguez100021192.63
Brogdon100013164.50
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, L, 2-3688503753.00
Moronta220001262.25
Cleavinger100002213.38

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:38. A_50,279 (56,000).

