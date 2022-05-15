|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|0
|6
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.305
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.305
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.192
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|4
|10
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.303
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|a-Muncy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|b-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Philadelphia
|303
|200
|000_8
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|200
|000_3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Alberto in the 9th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 9th.
E_J.Turner (2). LOB_Philadelphia 1, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Harper (14), Bohm (5), T.Turner (8), Bellinger (8). HR_Segura (6), off Urías; Harper (9), off Urías; Schwarber (9), off Urías; Hoskins (6), off Urías; Betts (6), off Suárez. RBIs_Segura 3 (14), Harper 3 (27), Schwarber (21), Hoskins (17), Betts (15), Bellinger 2 (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Castellanos); Los Angeles 5 (Barnes 2, J.Turner 2, Ríos). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 3; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
GIDP_Segura, Bohm.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Alberto, Freeman; Alberto, T.Turner, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, W, 4-1
|7
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|102
|3.72
|Domínguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|2.63
|Brogdon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|16
|4.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, L, 2-3
|6
|8
|8
|5
|0
|3
|75
|3.00
|Moronta
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.25
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.38
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:38. A_50,279 (56,000).
