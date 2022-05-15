|Philadelphia
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|303
|200
|000
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
E_J.Turner (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Philadelphia 1, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Harper (14), Bohm (5), T.Turner (8), Bellinger (8). HR_Segura (6), Harper (9), Schwarber (9), Hoskins (6), Betts (6).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:38. A_50,279 (56,000).
