PhiladelphiaLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals368108Totals32353
Hoskins 1b4231Betts rf4111
Bohm 3b4110Freeman 1b3000
Harper dh4233T.Turner ss4010
Castellanos rf4110Smith dh3110
Segura 2b4113J.Turner 3b4110
Realmuto c4000Taylor lf2000
Schwarber lf4111Bellinger cf4012
Camargo ss4000Alberto 2b3000
Quinn cf4000Muncy ph1000
Barnes c3000
Ríos ph1000

Philadelphia3032000008
Los Angeles1002000003

E_J.Turner (2). DP_Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Philadelphia 1, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Harper (14), Bohm (5), T.Turner (8), Bellinger (8). HR_Segura (6), Harper (9), Schwarber (9), Hoskins (6), Betts (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Suárez W,4-1753316
Domínguez100021
Brogdon100013
Los Angeles
Urías L,2-3688503
Moronta220001
Cleavinger100002

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:38. A_50,279 (56,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you