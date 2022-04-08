|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|4
|0
|11
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McKinney dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Pinder lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Brown 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Piscotty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Vogt ph-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|5
|8
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.667
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Stott 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Oakland
|000
|100
|400_5
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|104
|001
|12x_9
|11
|2
a-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 7th. b-struck out for McKinney in the 7th.
E_Kemp (1), Hoskins (1), Stott (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (1), Harper (1), Castellanos (1), Segura (1), Stott (1). HR_Pinder (1), off Nola; Brown (1), off Nola; Schwarber (1), off Montas. RBIs_Pinder (1), Brown 3 (3), Schwarber 2 (2), Harper (1), Hoskins 2 (2), Gregorius (1), Vierling (1), Castellanos (1), Stott (1). SF_Vierling.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Lowrie 2); Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Schwarber, Harper). RISP_Oakland 3 for 4; Philadelphia 6 for 11.
Runners moved up_Vierling.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 0-1
|5
|6
|5
|5
|1
|6
|92
|9.00
|Lemoine
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|29
|9.00
|Acevedo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|15
|9.00
|Snead
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|28
|18.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|76
|6.00
|Familia, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Hand, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Domínguez, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Knebel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-1. HBP_Nola (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:14. A_44,232 (42,792).
