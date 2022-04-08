OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34564011
Kemp 2b401000.250
McKinney dh300002.000
b-Lowrie ph-dh100001.000
Murphy c411002.250
Pinder lf422100.500
Brown 1b-rf411301.250
Andrus ss400001.000
Smith 3b400002.000
Piscotty rf100000.000
a-Vogt ph-1b210001.000
Pache cf301001.333

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33911958
Schwarber lf422210.500
Realmuto c411011.250
Harper rf421110.250
Castellanos dh401103.250
Hoskins 1b322211.667
Gregorius ss401101.250
Segura 2b311010.333
Stott 3b412101.500
Vierling cf300101.000

Oakland000100400_561
Philadelphia10400112x_9112

a-pinch hit for Piscotty in the 7th. b-struck out for McKinney in the 7th.

E_Kemp (1), Hoskins (1), Stott (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (1), Harper (1), Castellanos (1), Segura (1), Stott (1). HR_Pinder (1), off Nola; Brown (1), off Nola; Schwarber (1), off Montas. RBIs_Pinder (1), Brown 3 (3), Schwarber 2 (2), Harper (1), Hoskins 2 (2), Gregorius (1), Vierling (1), Castellanos (1), Stott (1). SF_Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Lowrie 2); Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Schwarber, Harper). RISP_Oakland 3 for 4; Philadelphia 6 for 11.

Runners moved up_Vierling.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas, L, 0-1565516929.00
Lemoine111120299.00
Acevedo111112159.00
Snead1322102818.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 1-0644407766.00
Familia, H, 12-311001150.00
Hand, H, 11-31000170.00
Domínguez, H, 110000070.00
Knebel100002100.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-1. HBP_Nola (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:14. A_44,232 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you