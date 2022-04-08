|Oakland
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|4
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|9
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|McKinney dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castellanos dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pinder lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Brown 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Piscotty rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Vogt ph-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|400
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|104
|001
|12x
|—
|9
E_Kemp (1), Hoskins (1), Stott (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (1), Harper (1), Castellanos (1), Segura (1), Stott (1). HR_Pinder (1), Brown (1), Schwarber (1). SF_Vierling (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Montas L,0-1
|5
|6
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Lemoine
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Acevedo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Snead
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|Nola W,1-0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Familia H,1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Hand H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Nola (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:14. A_44,232 (42,792).
