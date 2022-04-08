OaklandPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34564Totals339119
Kemp 2b4010Schwarber lf4222
McKinney dh3000Realmuto c4110
Lowrie ph-dh1000Harper rf4211
Murphy c4110Castellanos dh4011
Pinder lf4221Hoskins 1b3222
Brown 1b-rf4113Gregorius ss4011
Andrus ss4000Segura 2b3110
Smith 3b4000Stott 3b4121
Piscotty rf1000Vierling cf3001
Vogt ph-1b2100
Pache cf3010

Oakland0001004005
Philadelphia10400112x9

E_Kemp (1), Hoskins (1), Stott (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (1), Harper (1), Castellanos (1), Segura (1), Stott (1). HR_Pinder (1), Brown (1), Schwarber (1). SF_Vierling (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Montas L,0-1565516
Lemoine111120
Acevedo111112
Snead132210
Philadelphia
Nola W,1-0644407
Familia H,12-311001
Hand H,11-310001
Domínguez H,1100000
Knebel100002

Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Nola (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Ben May; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:14. A_44,232 (42,792).

